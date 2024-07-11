MEC Mireille Wenger calls for nominations of ‘Health Heroes’ to join hospital boards and clinic committees

Call for nominations of ‘Health Heroes’ to join hospital boards and clinic committees

Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, is inviting nominations for eligible residents to serve on newly constituted boards and committees, for the period 2024-2027.

“Hospital boards and clinic committees are a crucial part of a well-functioning public healthcare eco-system. They play a vital role in ensuring our healthcare facilities across the province operate efficiently and meet the needs of the communities by overseeing financial management, service delivery, policy implementation, and maintaining high standards of care,” Minister Wenger said.

Information on the application process and contact details for nomination details can be found here -https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/invitation-nominate-members-hospital-facility-boards-and-clinic-committees

“Having had the honour to serve on a hospital board previously, I can honestly say that it is a wonderful opportunity to contribute in a meaningful and positive way to improving healthcare in your community. I encourage residents who meet the criteria to join our Western Cape ‘Health Heroes’ community to apply without delay. Together, we can help build even better governance, transparency, trust, and quality in our healthcare services for all,” concluded Minister Wenger.

