MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko hands over West Rand District Health Services Training Centre in Krugersdorp, 12 Jul

Opening of training facility to close the skills gap for health professionals at the West Rand District

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Friday, 12 July, officiate over the handover and opening of the newly established West Rand District Health Services Training Centre located in Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital, which is set to go a long way in closing the skills gap for health professionals in the district.

The centre will contribute towards the strengthening of the health system, improving of health outcomes for HIV, TB, maternal health, and non-communicable diseases, contribute towards community empowerment by increasing health literacy and education, and promote sustainable health practices in the district.

This is part of a Public-Private Partnership with Nifdar Consulting, which saw an old unused building being repurposed and transformed into a Centre for Learning Excellence for the West Rand. It is also vital in the readiness for the rollout of National Health Insurance.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 July 2024.

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital, Krugersdorp

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health: 072 222 6333 or Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za