Deputy Minister Buti Manamela attends Kovseies Model Nations United Summit in Bloemfontein, 12 Jul

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela will attend and address the Kovseies Model Nations United Summit at University of Free State

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will deliver a keynote address the KMUN Summit at the University of Free State, Bloemfontein.

The Kovsies Model United Nations Summit aims to foster a dialogue and cooperation among future leaders in South Africa and beyond. With the theme "Building Sustainable Bridges for the World We Want," the summit endeavours to provide a platform for dynamic discussions, debates, and resolutions on pressing global issues.

Members of the media are invited to attend the summit, as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 July 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: University of Free State, Bloemfontein Campus,

Enquiries:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084304623

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

