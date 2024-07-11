Submit Release
Access road to MDC Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area’s Richard T. Reed wetland units temporarily closed

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. – Public access to Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area’s (CA) Richard T. Reed wetland units is temporarily closed due to the drilling of new wells.

“The gravel access road from Highway 102 leading to the wetland units will not be safely accessible during construction,” said MDC Construction Project Manager Joaquin Marquez. “However, this gravel road will be repaired upon completion of drilling.”

MDC recognizes the inconvenience of this temporary closure. The access road will be reopened as soon as possible, weather dependent.

Ten Mile Pond CA is located five miles southeast of East Prairie on Highway 102.

For an easy-to-navigate guide to areas near you, download the free Mo Outdoors app, through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Find this and other free mobile apps online at  https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.

