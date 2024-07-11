Mexico City is one of Mexico’s top 5 favorite cities and top 25 favorites worldwide by Travel + Leisure

Mexico City is one of Mexico’s top 5 favorite cities and one of the 25 favorites worldwide in the 2024 World’s Best Awards by Travel + Leisure.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico City was recognized in the World’s Best Awards 2024 by Travel + Leisure . It secured a spot in two categories: “Favorite Cities in Mexico” and “Favorite Cities Worldwide.” The evaluation criteria included factors such as landmarks, culture, gastronomy, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.As a cultural destination, Mexico City is unparalleled in the Americas. It boasts a diverse array of museums and a population that thrives on excellent food and a rich cultural heritage—a blend not only of its own historical roots but also of various international influences.Every year, Travel + Leisure invites its readers to share their travel experiences worldwide, rating the best hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruises, spas, airlines, and more. In 2024, over 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers participated, casting more than 700,000 votes across approximately 8,700 properties. Now in its 29th edition, the contest and its results are available online at Travelandleisure.com and also in the August 2024 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.In the category of “Top 5 Favorite Cities in Mexico,” Mexico City secured the third spot due to its blend of history, nightlife, gastronomy, arts, and more. The capital boasts over 150 museums, possibly the highest proportion compared to any other city in the world. Other cities on the list include San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, Mérida, and Guadalajara.For the category of “Top 25 Favorite Cities Worldwide,” Mexico stands out with three cities: San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, and Mexico City. As the largest city in Mexico, Mexico City offers a rich history, incredible cuisine, and impressive architecture. Its original inhabitants were Aztec and indigenous communities, and the city also reflects French influences seen in its parks and charming buildings with wrought-iron balconies. Yet, it remains modern, with numerous trendy spots, including Michelin-worthy restaurants like Pujol and Quintonil.Travel + Leisure is one of the leading travel media brands worldwide, with a mission to inform and inspire passionate travelers like yourself. The publication celebrates travel and provides services and inspiration at every stage of readers’ journeys, from travel ideas to detailed logistics. Articles cover everything from small towns and major cities to hidden gems, classic destinations, beaches, lakes, mountains, national parks, outdoor adventures, road trips, cruises, high-end culinary experiences, and secret street food spots—essentially, everything imaginable in the world of travel.Media Contact:Carlos Lopezcarlos@enroutecommunications.com