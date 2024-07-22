Honor Brewing and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits Announce Strategic Partnership
Honor Brewing and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Craft Beverage IndustryBRISTOW, VIRGINIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honor Brewing Company and MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, two distinguished Virginia-based craft beverage producers, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to bolster their shared mission of quality craftsmanship and community engagement. Honor Brewing has made a strategic investment in MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, reinforcing a collaboration that promises to enhance the operations and outreach of both companies. The financial details of the investment remain undisclosed.
Founded by Army veteran Allen Cage, Honor Brewing Company is renowned for its dual mission of brewing exceptional beer and honoring American heroes. Every beer crafted by Honor Brewing is a tribute to the stories and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and first responders, inspiring a spirit of gratitude. The company's deep engagement with the military community, including Gold Star Families, is reflected in their branding and facilities, such as the Wall of Honor in their tasting rooms and their commitment to local organizations and charities through their Charity Tap Line.
Operating multiple locations across Virginia, Honor Brewing offers a range of craft beers and hosts community events while actively participating in charitable initiatives to support veterans and first responders. Their slogan, "Brew Great Beer. Honor American Heroes," encapsulates their dedication to quality brewing and community service.
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, based in Bristow, Virginia, was founded by second-generation Irish-American cousins Tom Murray, Mike Larkin, and Jim Larkin. Beginning with a small 23-gallon copper still, the distillery has grown into a leading producer of award-winning spirits, including bourbon, vodka, gin, traditional whiskeys, and all-natural flavored whiskeys. MurLarkey's "Farm to Flask®” philosophy and initiative ensures that their products are sustainably produced and deeply connected to Virginian agriculture. Their dedication to craft and quality has earned them numerous accolades, including being ranked among the top 25 distilleries in the U.S. and recognized as a "Best of" Virginia for multiple years in a row.
In collaboration with Villagio Hospitality Group, the distillery's recent $8.1 million expansion to the Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas, featuring a state-of-the-art 25,000-square-foot facility, highlights MurLarkey's commitment to growth and quality. This expansion, supported in part by state and county matching grants, underscores their significant contributions to the local economy and the Virginia craft spirits industry.
"Through this strategic partnership, we aim to combine our strengths to create unparalleled experiences for our customers and to further our shared commitment to quality and community," said Allen Cage, Founder of Honor Brewing Company. "We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings, both for our companies and the communities we serve."
"Thomas Murray, Co-founder of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, whose father served as a United States Marine during the Vietnam era, added, 'We have a number of veteran and active-duty service members in our family. This partnership with Honor Brewing aligns perfectly with our values and mission. Together, we will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards of craftsmanship while always remembering those who preserve our freedom to pursue the American dream.”
For more information about Honor Brewing Company, visit https://honorbrewing.com. To learn more about MurLarkey Distilled Spirits and their offerings, visit https://murlarkey.com.
