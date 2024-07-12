SPONSORS OF THE FUTURE PARTNERS WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES TO LAUNCH INCLUSIVE CAREER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAMP

Sponsors of the Future partners with local businesses to launch Career & Entrepreneurship Camp on August 7th and 8th, 2024 SoF's 2nd Annual Fundraiser brings community together on August 9th Sponsors of the Future (SOF)'s mission creates a local and global ecosystem for neurodiversity

EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF)—a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an ecosystem that leads the voice of global inclusion and diversity, from schools to workplaces—announced their upcoming Career & Entrepreneurship Camp and Second Annual Fundraiser With these collective efforts, SoF aims to empower youth of varying abilities, providing hands-on learning opportunities with tools and resources they need to jumpstart their transition to high school and development into adulthood.The initiative brings together local and global sponsors who are leading the movement to embrace neurodiversity. This inclusive camp will be held on August 7th and 8th at the Academy Science Center and Varnum House Museum, and the Fundraiser will kick off at the Safehouse in RI on August 9th. Camp registration ( https://bit.ly/SoF-2024-Camp-Registration ) as well as Fundraiser dinner ticket reservations ( https://bit.ly/SoF-2024-Fundraiser ) are available with limited spots."Through practical learning experiences co-created with the Rhode Island community, SoF empowers families and businesses to inspire kids to pursue their passions whether it’s finding their entrepreneurial spirit or jump-starting their career journey," said Janice Dru-Bennett, Head of Philanthropy and Advocacy. “SoF creates community programs for all with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion. These events will help equip young people with the essential skills they need to thrive, building a strong foundation for future programs that benefit communities across the nation and beyond.”While the programs are starting with local RI community engagement, sponsors and supporters come from around the world to help the program expand. In 2023, SoF had their first annual program, the Life Skills Boot Camp, focused on real-world applications and teaching critical skills such as the importance of self-control and the decision-making process when dealing with health, food, and money (see video: https://bit.ly/SoF-Impact-Video ).The Career & Entrepreneurship Camp offers jam-packed mornings with engaging activities for all youth ages 10-17. Participants will enjoy hands-on experiences like boat rides with the EG Harbormaster, crafting business cards, and creating vision boards. They'll connect with local businesses (BankNewport, FHG Project, MDI and others), learn from inspiring entrepreneurs and mentors, and embark on real-world field trips.Additionally, awards are granted by some sponsors to help the kids get started, providing them with more access to materials and resources to turn their dreams into reality. Any organization, entrepreneur or professional can contribute to student awards and help the next generation pave their startup or career path: https://donorbox.org/sponsors-of-the-future These awards can be named after the contributing sponsor or individual donor, so the kids will know who is sponsoring their future. The camp culminates with the fundraiser, where the youth can showcase their newfound skills and career aspirations.SoF's Second Annual Fundraiser is a vibrant celebration connecting local and global businesses with the community. The event raises crucial funds while shining a light on the importance of supporting neurodivergent youth and fostering their full potential. Kicking off the evening event will be a social dancing demo by a world-class dancer from Fred Astaire Dance Studios - East Greenwich.This year's sponsors include CIC Providence, Dadam Micro Inc. (Puripot), Dermafirm USA, Dr.Jart+, Carepod, Clever Noodle, Orange Biomed, Feast & Fettle, iHeartRadio, Fortune Korea, Dave’s Marketplace, Massage Envy, BDMT Global, Fortune Korea, SPACE & BEAN, Twisted Pizza, Taste Buds Kitchen, ICLO, and Healthtrax, among many others.Tickets are available ( https://bit.ly/SoF-2024-Fundraiser ) for the community to be part of this movement and support SoF’s mission, bridging the gap between the classroom and the real world and offering neurodiverse individuals a brighter, more independent future.About SoFSponsors of the Future (SoF) is dedicated to facilitating strong connections between local communities and businesses and creates community programs for ALL with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion.Sponsors of the Future: https://www.sponsorsofthefuture.org SoF Sponsors: https://www.sponsorsofthefuture.org/sponsors-page

Sponsors of the Future - Impact Video