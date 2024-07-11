Besselco Unveils Next-Gen Beauty Tech and Product Breakthroughs at Cosmoprof North America - the Future of K-Beauty

Besselco Shines Spotlight on Madeca Derma, Centillian24, and W. Dressroom New York at Cosmoprof North America - Experience the Results of Better for you Beauty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. With a 30+ year history based in science and as a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their keen focus on pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers. Besselco is delighted to share that they will be attending America’s leading B2B beauty trade show, Cosmoprof North America 2024 at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, scheduled for July 23-25, 2024. During the exhibition, Besselco will showcase its key brands and their revolutionary innovations, offering insightful solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized professional retailers, mainstream retailers and distributors alike.Besselco Booth #13102 – Based in science, Besselco’s history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands is celebrated at Cosmoprof North America 2024. Featuring groundbreaking skin care device demonstrations and procedures designed for professional use at top-tier Medspas and upscale spas/hotels, as well as 1st to market at-home devices for retail channels.Centellian 24 Booth #12087 – Centellian24 offers cosmeceutical solutions for every day skin routines, no matter the concern, at an open and accessible price point for larger distribution outlets. From protection against environmental factors, total anti-aging effects or pigmentation correction leading to bright, clear beautiful skin –– Centellian24 and their 50+ years of experience offering science-based solutions. Interact with their full portfolio including Vital Serum, Mela Capture, Wrinkle Stick and their incredibly popular Madeca Cream. With over 50 million units sold within Korea’s population of 40 million, Centellian24’s reputation as a medicine cabinet staple is not to be missed. W.DRESSROOM Booth #12103 – W. Dressroom New York offers functional fragrances that stand apart from the common purse-sized spritz. More than a perfume, W. Dressroom New York takes globally inspired innovation, trend right olfactory expressions and creates an anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic spray perfume that eliminates odors instead of masking them. A clean beauty fan favorite, each fragrance is water-based, 99% anti-bacterial, long-lasting & oil free making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike. A Cosmoprof Shortlist 2023 and Scents With Benefits awardee, W. Dressroom New York is poised to be a must-see at this year’s trade show. With over ten million sold in Korea, W. Dressroom New York is a frontrunner in popular fragrance amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set. Explore the incredible range of body and home products, experience the wide array of scents and create a layered fragrance of your very own by blending W. Dressroom New York’s Dress & Living Perfumes for yourself. MADECA DERMA Booth #13086 – As pioneers in the cosmeceutical space and winner of the 2023 CosmoProf Hi-Science Award, Madeca Derma has over 50 years of global innovation under their belts. With a legacy of treatments clinically validated by technology and the use of time-honored natural ingredients, Madeca Derma holds multiple patents for ingredients, formulations, and unique delivery technologies. Using this advanced biotechnology, from a top Korean pharmaceutical company, makes the science-driven results of sustainably sourced skincare a reality. “If Apple created a skin care line, this would be it,” says Naturally, Danny Seo. Their premium at-home solutions with results that parallel clinical medspa treatments are cutting-edge luxury innovation intended to be used in the comfort of your own space. Experience and interact with the entire range including their cutting-edge MicroBiome Ampoules, the world’s first skin-derived microbiome serum that displays the effects of a healthy, functioning microbiome right before your eyes. See for yourself how these specialty scientific solutions can set your assortment apart from the rest.Connect with Besselco at the esteemed Cosmoprof North America 2024 Trade Show at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas July 23-25, 2024. Attendees looking to experience and interact with demonstrations and procedures are encouraged to visit the designated booths and discover visionary skincare solutions first hand.# # #About Besselco:By leading beauty trends and introducing new ingredients and technology, Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. Based in science and a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their focus stays steadfast on clean sustainable formulated products with naturally sourced ingredients. With a 30+ year history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands into the US, Besselco introduces pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies that aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers.