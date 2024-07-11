Mortgage Rates Tick Down as Markets Digest Incoming Data

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.89 percent.



"Following June’s jobs report, which showed a cooling labor market, the 10-year Treasury yield decreased this week and mortgage rates followed suit,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “We’re also seeing more inventory on the market, including a fair number of listings with price cuts, which is an encouraging sign for prospective buyers.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.89 percent as of July 11, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.95 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.96 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.17 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.25 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.30 percent.

