La Capa Pizzeria Introduces Delicious Hot Ready-Made Cinnamon Donuts To Their Menu

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, an Italian-style pizzeria in Shepparton, is excited to introduce hot ready-made donuts to its delicious menu.

Serving the Shepparton area in Victoria, La Capa Local Pizza & Takeaway Shop – Shepparton Map is a restaurant focused on fresh ingredients and high quality Italian-style meals including pizza, burgers, schnitzels and parmigiana. Now it has introduced hot homemade cinnamon donuts to the scrumptious menu.

“Feeling like a sneaky pick me up? Grab a nice freshly made hot cinnamon donut from La Capa!” Said La Capa on social media.

The new homemade donuts are tossed in rich cinnamon and sugar and served perfectly hot. Ideal for dessert after a tasty pizza or a midday snack with coffee. The donuts pair beautifully with a fresh espresso, cappuccino, latte, or flat white. For extra indulgence, enjoy with a hot chocolate.

La Capa provides a delivery service through DoorDash meaning that customers can enjoy the tasty treat without driving to the location for pickup. Choose to get the donuts dropped off at the workplace or home. Alternatively, people can dine inside, seated at one of the four window chairs in this local pizza place. The pizza shop has convenient accessible parking for customers.

Committed to freshness and the very best quality, La Capa has earned numerous reviews from happy local customers. La Capa since opening in its Shepparton East location has earned many great reviews from customers across Google and Facebook such as, “Brilliant service, attention to detail and of course, fresh ingredients with pizza bases cooked perfectly! Super pleased to have discovered this pizza place and now has my custom ongoing. Well done.”

La Capa was recently featured as number 1 for one of the best pizza shops in Shepparton according to https://agrtech.com.au/business/food-hospitality-technology/best-pizza-shops-shepparton/. With comments from past customers commending the company’s gluten-free, coeliac-safe, vegetarian options, and generous quantity. Shepparton pizza lovers are spoilt for choice so to be featured as the top choice is an outstanding and honourable recognition.

The introduction of the new donuts are taking La Capa to a new level in satisfying customers. The hot cinnamon ready-made donuts are available to purchase individually or in a 6 or 12 pack and can be delivered through DoorDash.

La Capa invites customers who want to view its entire menu and keep up with new dish updates and specials to find the La Capa Takeaway shop on all their social profiles via Linktree or visit the pizza shop’s website.

About La Capa

Established in 2023 by founders Angela Rigoli and Corey Williams, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria. It offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini, and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide range of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

More Information

To learn more about La Capa and its new hot ready-made donuts in Shepparton, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or follow La Capa on Facebook | Shepparton Pizzeria.

