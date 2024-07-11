More sheriffs will help keep court users safe

CANADA, July 11 - Fifty-one new B.C. sheriffs will soon begin their careers keeping people safe at courthouses throughout the province.

The spring class of graduates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia is the largest class in recent memory, having completed an intensive academic, physical and practical training program.

Sheriffs ensure the safety and security at the 90 court locations throughout B.C. for the public, court staff, the judiciary, the legal profession and other justice-related agencies. Sheriffs also transport accused and convicted people to and from correctional institutions, carry out court orders, administer juries and plan for high-security trials. The BC Sheriff Service is recognized as an international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system.

The Province has been working closely with the BC Sheriff Service to strengthen efforts in recruitment, retention and training. The BC Sheriff Service is actively working on several initiatives, including promoting lateral transfers, deployment and growth opportunities. New positions are being created to build capacity and a more competitive pay-and-benefits framework is being put in place for sheriffs. There has been some early progress.

The next class of sheriffs begins training July 29, 2024, and is expected to graduate Oct. 22, 2024.

Learn More:

To watch a video about working as a B.C. sheriff, visit: https://youtu.be/rdhf8trOoSM

To explore current career opportunities with the B.C. Sheriff Service, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff