Families to benefit from new child care spaces at SFU-Burnaby

CANADA, July 11 - More students and families in Burnaby will have access to affordable and quality child care with 160 additional child care spaces to be created on the local Simon Fraser University campus.

“Access to quality, affordable child care is life changing for families, and we are focused on building spaces where families need them most,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These additional child care spaces in Burnaby means more children will have a safe space to learn and grow and will provide parents with the opportunity to further pursue their personal goals.”

Renovations of an existing building and the construction of a new building were made possible through $16 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The fund is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-2022 to 2025-2026 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

“Access to affordable and high-quality child care is a game changer for families,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “These new spots mean children will have a safe place to play, learn, and grow, and parents will have the support they need to chase their academic and career dreams. We’re going to keep working hard to make sure every single family in Burnaby and across Canada who wants a child care spot for their child gets one.”

The facility will be operated by SFU ChildCare Society, a non-profit organization that has been partnering with government to reduce child care fees for families at 11 other centres on campus. This will be their first child care centre funded through the New Spaces Fund.

“This expansion will make a significant positive impact to the SFU community, and is very welcome news,” said David Yu, a parent with a child at the SFU Childcare Society. “More child care spots will provide much-needed support for student parents who need quality and affordable care on campus, as well as to SFU staff and faculty who need child care in close proximity to their work.”

The 160 new child care spaces will include 36 spaces for infant-toddlers and 124 spaces for kids from three to five years.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to respond to the need for additional child care spaces for SFU families through this joint funding,” said Rachel Day, executive director, SFU Childcare Society. “The society’s mission is to champion early learning and care that is intentional, sustainable and responsive. When this newly built expansion becomes available, it will ensure the Burnaby Mountain community can continue to successfully learn, work and grow together now and in the future.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC accelerated space creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 37,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 1,900 of these in Burnaby. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service families can rely on.

