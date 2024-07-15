Edobles Livens Up the Mood Industry with New Live Resin Gummies
Miami-based company, Edobles, introduces new live resin gummies infused with high-quality cannabis concentrates in indica, sativa, and hybrid strains.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edobles, a leading player in the mood-based edibles industry, unveils its brand-new line of live resin gummies. Infused with high-quality, transparently sourced cannabis concentrates, these premium edibles are available in several strains and strengths, ensuring specific effects, benefits, and potencies for any and all users.
This new and exciting addition to the Edobles product lineup includes medium, strong, and heroic doses of live resin infusions blended with delta 8, a popular cannabinoid with psychoactive effects. Derived from several cannabis strains, such as OG Kush, Wedding Cake, and Super Lemon Haze, these live resin-infused gummies were designed to give users control over their mood, be that calmness, euphoria, or mental acuity.
“We’re really excited about these new live resin gummies,” says Edobles Founder and CEO Adam Mizrahi, “They hit you faster, last longer, and are stronger than regular gummies, and we can’t wait for our customers to incorporate these edibles into their routines. These gummies also allow users to choose between indica, hybrid, and sativa effects, which makes these gummies all the more special.”
Live resin gummies, which display more pronounced, fast-acting effects that last longer than those of non-live resin gummies, are available at Edobles in 30-count jars and 2-count pouches. The online retailer, which has established itself at the helm of premium mood-enhancing edibles, is committed to offering quality, transparency, and efficacy in every bite. This new live resin gummies line is one of many innovations set forth by Edobles this year, with many more advances to come in the following months.
About Edobles
The Edobles mission is to help people take control of their mood using the power of all-natural ingredient blends in edible products. With science-backed products focused on benefits such as better sleep, more energy, mental focus, bodily relaxation, improved libido, and more, Edobles is committed to giving their customers an all-natural way enhance their mood. To learn more, please visit https://www.edobles.com/ or for media relations, please contact media@edobles.com.
