“Sail-Thru Summer” to Promote MWBE Certification

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a statewide effort led by Empire State Development to advance Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) opportunities across New York State. This “Sail-Thru Summer” initiative encourages applicants to collaborate with local Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers (EACs) or Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) in completing their New York State MWBE certification applications. These specialized centers provide free expert guidance throughout the application process, helping applicants navigate requirements efficiently and submit complete, accurate documentation for a potentially faster certification decision.

“This initiative marks a significant step forward in our commitment to foster a diverse and inclusive business environment in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “By streamlining the MWBE certification process, we're not just opening doors—we're actively empowering minority and women-owned businesses to play a larger role in our state's economic growth and success.”

ESD Commissioner Hope Knight unveiled the initiative at the 2024 NYC MWBE Expo in Manhattan, marking a significant step forward in New York's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive business landscape. Applicants can search for their local EAC and SBDC here.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "By partnering with EACs and SBDCs, we're providing hands-on support to applicants, potentially shortening the certification timeline, and ultimately expanding opportunities for our diverse business community. This initiative reflects our customer service approach to the certification process and ongoing effort to further strengthen New York's nation-leading MWBE program."

This streamlined process aims to expedite certification determinations, with eligible participants potentially receiving decisions in as few as 90 days. All businesses must meet the standards outlined in Executive Law Article 15-A and Title 5 to qualify for MWBE certification. Learn more about New York State’s MWBE program.

Governor Hochul’s Support for New York’s MWBEs

This initiative further reinforces Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to empowering New York's small businesses and strengthening local economies. During Small Business Month in May, the Governor announced that New York had not only met but exceeded its goal of reducing MWBE certification application response times to 90-120 days. Since August 1, 2023, Empire State Development has successfully certified and re-certified over 2,530 businesses. This progress builds upon Governor Hochul's robust support for MWBEs, including the landmark achievement of eliminating New York's long-standing MWBE certification backlog, made possible by an $11 million investment in the FY 2023 Budget.