Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival Lights Up Facets for Milestone 10th Screening

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a cinematic adventure like no other as the Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival celebrates its 10th screening on Thursday, July 18, 2024. This milestone event will be held at Chicago’s premier indie movie theater, Facets, marking a new chapter for the festival as it continues to showcase the most unexpected variety of short films from filmmakers around the globe, all under 5 minutes long.

Since its inception, the Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival has been dedicated to spotlighting the art of short filmmaking. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to view a carefully curated lineup of more than 40 short films which includes work from both established directors and up-and-coming talent, offering a unique platform for new voices in cinema.

“You get the full film festival experience in under 2 hours”, said Gregg Jaffe, Festival Founder and Director. “You will 100% see something different from anything you’ve seen before and the beauty of this format is that you may find your point of view being challenged one minute and laughing hysterically the next.”

"Reaching our 10th screening is a testament to the incredible talent of the filmmakers and the enthusiasm of our audiences," said Keriann Kwalik, Co-Director and Producer of the festival. "We’re thrilled to partner with Facets, an organization that shares our passion for expanding perspectives and celebrating our shared humanity through film. Our goal is to showcase diverse voices and stories that resonate and entertain, and Facets provides the perfect venue for this in a relaxed, inviting setting.”

For tickets and more information on the Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival, visit Bigteethsmallshorts.com. Early purchase is encouraged as past events have sold out quickly.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Facets, 1517 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

About Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival: Founded in 2019, the Big Teeth Small Shorts Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating short films and the filmmakers who create them. The festival seeks to deliver a fun, provocative, and memorable event for casual movie fans, film snobs and anyone who can appreciate the hard work that goes into making something, even if it’s only a few seconds long.

