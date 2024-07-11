Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,762 in the last 365 days.

Market consultation launched for second auction of H2Global hydrogen programme

In order to support the global market ramp-up of green hydrogen via purchase contracts and price signals, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is providing up to €3.53 billion from the Climate and Transformation Fund for the H2Global hydrogen funding programme in the coming years.

To this end, bids are being invited in a competitive auction for international contracts to supply green hydrogen. In a second step, the purchased products will be sold on in Germany; the Federation assumes the risk that not all the higher costs incurred for green hydrogen will be covered by the market. HINT.CO GmbH is managing the bidding process.

A second auction is currently being planned. It is a further development of the first round of the H2Global instrument, which was launched in 2022, for which up to €900 million had been earmarked.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is carrying out a public market consultation regarding the design of this second auction and compliance with State aid rules. The consultation is taking place in the form of a questionnaire describing the measure and listing specific questions for the companies. All relevant companies are welcome to take part in the market consultation.

The questionnaire can be found via the following link until 22 July 2024.

You just read:

Market consultation launched for second auction of H2Global hydrogen programme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more