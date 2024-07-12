German Startup Appoints Former Mercedes Benz Top Executive Frank Lindenberg as Chairman of the Advisory Board

Frank Lindenberg: Experienced Top Executive from the Automotive Industry with Close Investor Contacts

ULM, GERMANY, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel, a global leader in LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor technology, appoints Frank Lindenberg as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

With Zeiss Ventures, Scania Growth Capital, and PhotonVenture already supporting the company, Scantinel now has the backing of another prominent figure in the automotive industry. Frank Lindenberg, who was a member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG as CFO and Head of Corporate Strategy, has joined Scantinel.

Previously, he served as CFO of Daimler Trucks and held various management positions across multiple business units and central functions within the Daimler Group. Since leaving Mercedes-Benz in 2020, Lindenberg has been active as a consultant and investor in startups and venture capital. He also served on the Board of Directors of the American electric car manufacturer Lucid (Nasdaq) from 2021 to 2023.

Frank Lindenberg brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. Combined with his insights into startups and venture capital, and his proven expertise in strategy and business development, he is the perfect Chairman of the Advisory Board for Scantinel given the current situation and challenges. “We are very pleased and proud to have Frank Lindenberg on board,” says Andy Zott, CTO and Co-Founder of Scantinel. “We now have a true insider among us whose expertise we will greatly benefit from.” “The appointment of Frank Lindenberg as Chairman of the Advisory Board marks an important milestone for our company. We are confident that his strategic vision and industry expertise will lead us into the next phase of our growth and success,” says Dr. Michael Richter, CEO of Scantinel.

“The globally unique SingleChip FMCW LiDAR technology from Scantinel immediately convinced me,” says Frank Lindenberg. “It offers great potential for use in the automotive industry and beyond. I look forward to contributing my experience and contacts to guide Scantinel into the next phase of its corporate development.”

About Scantinel Photonics GmbH: Founded in 2019 and based in Ulm, Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading FMCW LiDAR company developing next-generation LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles. Scantinel is supported by ZEISS Ventures, Scania Growth Capital, and PhotonVentures. For more information, visit www.scantinel.com.