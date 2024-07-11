PilotsGlobal Reaches Major Milestone with 1,000,000th Job Referral
Leading Aviation Job Platform Celebrates Unprecedented Growth and Trust within the IndustryWILMINGTON, DE, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PilotsGlobal, Inc. (‘PilotsGlobal’), the premier platform connecting pilots with corporate, business, and commercial aviation companies, proudly announces the achievement of its 1,000,000th job referral. This milestone, achieved in less than three years since the company's inception in Q4 2021, underscores the hard work and dedication of the PilotsGlobal team in building a trusted and indispensable resource for the aviation industry.
Since its launch, PilotsGlobal has rapidly grown to become the leading pilot-specific website for jobseekers and organisations alike, offering the broadest selection of available jobs in one centralized location. Pilots worldwide have come to rely on PilotsGlobal for its comprehensive tools and functionality, enabling them to search for positions that align perfectly with their qualifications, including location, type rating, and more.
"Reaching our one millionth job referral is a testament to the commitment and innovation of our team, both their work ethic and passion for improving the job search process for the Captains and First Officers who keep us safe in the skies" said Artem Sagan, CEO of PilotsGlobal. "We are proud to have built a platform that pilots trust and turn to for their career advancement. This milestone reflects our dedication to serving companies in the aviation industry and helping pilots achieve their professional goals."
Each month, an increasing number of employers are turning to PilotsGlobal to post their open roles, recognizing the platform's ability to connect them with highly qualified candidates. Gregory Newman, VP of Sales and Marketing with PilotsGlobal, says: "We’re honored to have earned the trust of major industry players and remain committed to facilitating successful placements within the aviation sector now and into the future."
In addition to serving active job seekers, PilotsGlobal has become a valuable resource for aviation professionals who want to stay informed about industry news and developments. The platform provides insights into employer rankings, hiring trends, and personalized job alerts; helping pilots stay abreast of opportunities that match their ideal criteria. Along with their 1,000,000th job application processed, PilotsGlobal is also on track to reach one million user sessions in the 2024 financial year for the first time, further solidifying its position as an essential tool for the aviation community to turn to.
As PilotsGlobal continues to grow and evolve, the company remains as dedicated as ever to its mission of empowering pilots and supporting the broader aviation industry. The team looks forward to reaching new heights and celebrating many more milestones in the years to come.
