TomTom and East View Geospatial Partner to Deliver Global Maps to the Australian Government

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, and East View Geospatial ( EVG ) today announced their collaboration to supply global map data to the Australian Government Department of Defence.Governments rely on accurate maps for a variety of purposes. From mitigating natural disasters to carrying out national security functions, precise and current geospatial information is crucial for effective decision-making. This information supports governments in their strategic policy and operations, for instance by enabling the pinpointing of crucial locations and egress routes during emergencies and crisis situations with accuracy and confidence.EVG has been providing map data services to governments, public sector contractors, and think tanks for years. EVG leverages TomTom Orbis Maps to create an ArcGIS-ready global vector basemap. Supported by EVG’s workflows, scripting, and generalization procedures, TomTom Orbis Maps can be used by a wide variety of public sector customers, efficiently and cost-effectively.The first customer for this solution, the Australian Government Department of Defence, assessed its efficacy based on map accuracy in various remote geographies. In its assessment, the Department noted remarkable levels of coverage and richness, providing them the confidence needed to navigate location-dependent decision-making, helping to protect and enhance Australia’s security, prosperity, and sovereignty.“TomTom has built one of the world’s most powerful platforms,” said Rodney Buhrsmith, Business Development, EVG. “Their platform harnesses the power of open data such as OpenStreetMap, by validating, quality-checking, and integrating all relevant sources and combining them with their industry-leading proprietary location data. In doing so, TomTom delivers quality, detail, and coverage levels that, paired with EVG’s technical acumen in geospatial data transformation, provide customers with a uniquely powerful global vector basemap.”“We’re excited to collaborate with great partners like East View Geospatial in bringing our fresh, reliable, global location data to support governments and public sector actors in addressing their specific requirements and challenges,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “With TomTom Orbis Maps, we’re unlocking the potential of open data to support even the most advanced use cases in both the private and the public sector, speaking to the versatility of our location technology.”