Mammoth Freighters Receives its First 777-200LRMF Cargo Loading System from Collins Aerospace

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”), is pleased to announce it has received the first complete shipset of the Collins Aerospace (“Collins”) cargo loading system for the Mammoth 777-200LRMF passenger-to-freighter conversion. This delivery milestone is the result of three years of close collaboration between Mammoth and Collins to optimize the system for the 777 passenger-to-freighter market.



“It is Mammoth’s mission to develop one of the most productive and economical long-range freighters in the world by incorporating fundamentals which exceed the current and future demands of the widebody freighter market,” remarked Cameron France, Mammoth Vice President of Operations. “The specialized 777-200LRMF cargo loading system is an essential element that builds on Collins’ proven powered widebody freighter technologies.”

Mr. France added, “The selection of the Collins product is overwhelmingly endorsed by operators already operating the Collins cargo loading system on 777 production freighters because the system offers a high level of parts commonality and reliability on the line.”

Currently, Mammoth has two 777 aircraft in advanced stages of freighter conversion at Mammoth’s modification partner facility, Aspire MRO based in Fort Worth, Texas. Mammoth’s certification process is progressing smoothly, and the company expects to achieve full certification of the 777-200LRMF in the second half of this year.

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (Mammoth) was founded in December of 2020 – specifically to design, develop, convert, and support the development of passenger to freighter conversions. The launch type is the Boeing 777 (both the 200 LR and 300 ER variants). The Mammoth converted 777 is one of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world.

Mammoth, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777, is developing a global production and conversion site network accommodating seven production lines which will include five production lines at Aspire MRO in Ft. Worth, Texas and two at STS Aviation Services UK Limited in Manchester, England with additional conversion capacity planned at other sites in Pacific Asia.

Mammoth is backed by private investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC and its affiliates. Mammoth is based in Fort Worth, Texas, with engineering offices in Rancho Bernardo, California and Seattle, Washington.

Contact: Brian C. McCarthy Vice President Marketing and Sales +1 772.877.1931 bmccarthy@mammoth777.com