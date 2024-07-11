Incora’s Global Chemicals Business Introduces Use of RFID Technology to Enhance CMS Offering

Initial Implementation on Active Production Line Proven Successful with Additional Applications to be Used in Near Future

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce an enhancement to the Company’s Chemical Management Services (CMS) solution offering, incorporating Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology into the Company’s Total Chemical Management Information System (TCMIS).



Adding RFID technology to the offering greatly expands Incora’s solution to challenges facing production chemicals across the industry and establishes a new baseline for innovation in chemical management.

By using this technology in its TCMIS platform, Incora has experienced a 97% reduction in cabinet scanning cost, with improved accuracy, and enhanced the services it provides to customers, including in its scrap management, shelf-life control and regulatory compliance solutions. RFID has already been implemented on an active production line and the Company is scheduling use of RFID to support its chemicals customers’ needs.

“I am beyond excited to announce the launch of Incora RFID solutions into our world-class chemical management offerings,” said Daniel Gubichuk, President of Global Chemicals. “With the invaluable support of a major aerospace OEM partner, we have proven successful in implementing this technology on an active production line and are bringing it to the market today.”

Incora is the industry leader in CMS as the largest provider of CMS solutions. Globally, the Company moves and manages millions of containers of product through more than one million square feet of chemically compliant warehouses and into thousands of point-of-use locations on the most complex production lines across industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, agricultural and construction, industrial, and electronics.

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Chesley / Victoria Zaharoff

IncoraComms@fticonsulting.com