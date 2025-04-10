Perceptyx Appoints Ross Wainwright as Chief Executive Officer

Former SAP, Dimension Data/NTT, and Alida executive to spearhead and accelerate growth for AI-powered employee experience platform

TEMECULA, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, has named enterprise software veteran Ross Wainwright as its new CEO. Wainwright’s role will be to further accelerate Perceptyx’s global growth, building on the company’s leadership in AI-powered employee listening and action. John Borland, co-founder and former CEO, will remain actively involved as a board member.

Wainwright has a track record in driving customer-led growth for innovative SaaS companies. Most recently, he was CEO at Alida, a global leader in community insights, where he successfully transformed the business in four years and established it as a top visionary. Prior, Wainwright was CEO of Americas for Dimension Data/NTT and spent 15 years in executive leadership roles at SAP, including as EVP and chief customer officer for S/4HANA Cloud.

“Having successfully led several SaaS businesses, I understand how vital employee experience is to company performance,” said Ross Wainwright, Perceptyx’s new CEO. “There isn’t an organization on the planet that doesn’t depend on the effectiveness of its people — and yet, most still struggle to fully harness the potential of their workforce, the very heart of the business. Perceptyx is uniquely positioned to solve this strategic problem, given its innovative platform, world-class dedicated expertise, and best-in-class software powered by AI. John and his team have built Perceptyx into a renowned employee experience powerhouse, recognized for its innovation and leadership. The opportunity to help large enterprises transform their performance by leveraging cutting-edge AI innovation within the employee experience space is one I couldn’t pass up. I couldn’t be more honored to lead the company into its next phase of growth.”

Perceptyx’s People Insights Platform enables employers to continuously gather feedback from employees at scale and then act upon those insights to drive measurable business outcomes. Its platform stands out for its use of AI to not only analyze and automate employee feedback but to drive real change through AI-powered, behavioral science-backed “nudges.” For example, its most recent product, AI Coach , is an “experience-aware” AI coaching agent that guides managers to adopt the precise behaviors that matter to their teams and their organization.

“Since Perceptyx was founded, we’ve helped hundreds of companies foster cultures where employees feel valued, heard, and engaged, and we’ve proven that engaged employees drive 6x to 8x better business outcomes1. Increasingly, organizations are turning to AI to help them improve the employee experience, and we are uniquely positioned to meet that demand,” said John Borland, co-founder and board member at Perceptyx. “Ross is a proven and empathetic leader who can help us seize that opportunity. He will be a devoted advocate for our customers and employees and brings exactly the right go-to-market expertise to lead us in the next phase. We share a deep enthusiasm for this mission, and I’m looking forward to supporting him on the journey.”

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

1 Perceptyx State of Employee Listening Report, 2025

