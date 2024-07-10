Minister Poklukar pays a work visit to Montenegro

SLOVENIA, July 10 - The Ministers started the meeting by confirming the good cooperation between the ministries and the police forces of both countries. The countries have no open issues, their bilateral relations are very active, very good and extended on all levels. Minister Poklukar reaffirmed Slovenia's willingness for the Slovenian experts to provide support in the activities required for the fulfilment of the conditions from Chapter 24 of Montenegro's accession negotiations for the membership in the European Union.

Close cooperation with the Western Balkan countries is essential for achieving success in investigating all forms of organised crimes. "Crime knows no borders and as the competent authorities, we must connect and strive for the best possible operational cooperation. This is the only way that our activities can achieve the desired result, which is to dismantle the operations of organised crime groups," Minister Poklukar said, adding that the Montenegro law enforcement authorities are valuable partners of the Slovenian Police.

Slovenia is also working on deploying of a police attaché in Montenegro, who would oversee the cooperation between the ministries and even more importantly the police cooperation between the countries resulting in even closer cooperation.

The Ministers also talked about the Slovene biometric identity card, which Slovenia started issuing on 28 March 2022. The new biometric identity card has 34 security elements, it enables electronic signatures and electronic identification and can be used in the health insurance system. In conclusion, the Ministers agreed to meet again in Slovenia before the end of the year.