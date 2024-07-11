GasTechno In Early Development of Its Flagship Energy Center in Michigan
GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC is developing its flagship GasTechno Energy Center in Michigan with a target opening in Q4 2025.
The Energy Center is a dream come true in many ways. Methanol is much more than an intermediate chemical. I've used it for many things as well as fuel. The market is finally starting to accept it!”BOYNE FALLS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC (“GEF”), a world-leading developer and manufacturer of single-step Mini-GTL® methane-to-methanol conversion plants used to produce low-carbon transportation fuels, is developing its flagship GasTechno Energy Center in Michigan with a target opening in Q4 2025. The GasTechno Energy Center will provide comprehensive low-cost clean fuel solutions to Class 8 truck fleets including selling low-carbon methanol, and other renewable fuels in a model similar to those examples like Love’s Truck Stops or Flying J Travel Centers.
— Walter Breidenstein, CEO
The GasTechno Energy Center will be equipped with an on-site equipment Service Center that provides diesel truck conversions into methanol-only or hybrid methanol-to-electric powertrains. New Class 8 electric trucks cost about $350,000 while Class 8 hydrogen trucks approach $500,000. Depending on the truck and type of powertrain conversion, GasTechno’s service costs range from only $60,000 to $150,000. The powertrain conversion combined with fueling from low-cost GasTechno renewable methanol results in an estimated average payback in under 4-years for most truck fleet owners who want low carbon, low-cost transportation solutions.
GasTechno compared the Total Cost of Ownership (“TCO”) for its methanol-based powertrain to those of different technologies included in the White Paper published by the International Council for Clean Transportation, a Washington, DC-based think tank promoting battery electric vehicles (“BEV”). The comparison showed that GasTechno’s renewable methanol solution results in the lowest TCO based upon those criteria in the study. GasTechno results are available upon request for fleet owners interested in investing in a GasTechno Energy Center.
GasTechno Energy Centers will first be deployed in Michigan, the automobile manufacturing capital of the world, and then expand nationwide to supply low carbon fuels including biomethanol, bioethanol, hydrogen, renewable dimethyl ether (rDME), renewable dimethoxymethane (rDMM), and renewable power for EV fast charging stations. The Energy Centers can be tailored based on the fleet owner’s location and the specific needs of their Class 8 truck operations.
On July 3, 2024, GasTechno launched its first minimum $50,000 accredited investor crowdfunding style investment on Dealmaker. The $1.5 million Regulation D 506c convertible note offering (the “Offering”) will expire on September 30, 2024. The proceeds from the Offering will be used to prepare GEF for a planned $530 million debt-equity round subsequently with an NYSE listing in 2025.
Winston & Strawn LLP and Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC serve as legal advisors to GEF.
