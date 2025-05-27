GasTechno Corp Launches Strategic Partnership Outreach to Advance Global Deployment of GasTechno Energy Centers

GasTechno Energy Centers Deliver Renewable Methanol and Hydrogen

BOYNE FALLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GasTechno Corp, a leading cleantech innovator specializing in patented single-step methane-to-methanol conversion technology, today announced a strategic initiative to expand its global footprint through new partnerships with industrial operators, municipalities, energy developers, and infrastructure collaborators.As part of its pathway to a planned direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), GasTechno Corp is inviting qualified organizations to explore collaborative roles in the deployment of its modular, scalable GasTechno Energy Centers—designed to produce renewable methanol and hydrogen fuels while supporting transportation decarbonization and waste gas utilization at scale.According to its founder Walter Breidenstein, “Nationwide, we’re seeing unprecedented momentum among corporate fleets shifting to low-carbon, low-cost fuel solutions. GasTechno Energy Centers are purpose-built to lead this energy transition for the Class 8 trucking sector—delivering clean, affordable methanol and hydrogen right where the fleets need it most.”A Platform Built for Scale and ImpactGasTechno’s Mini-GTL(Gas-to-Liquids) platform powers each GasTechno Energy Center, converting approximately 1,500 scfm of landfill gas into 5,500 gallons of methanol daily, split between liquid fuel use and hydrogen production. Key features include:On-site fueling for methanol and hydrogenMaintenance bays and diagnostics tailored to Class 8 fleet requirementsConversion kit installation and lifecycle servicesStrategic placement near waste streams and major freight corridorsFuel and service savings offering up to 40% lower cost-per-mile compared to dieselThese Energy Centers support the full lifecycle analysis of Class 8 heavy-duty fleet decarbonization—from vehicle conversion to daily operations—with a robust infrastructure-first approach.Economic and Environmental LeadershipEach Energy Center represents a high-performance infrastructure asset:Annual Revenue: $10.5 millionAnnual EBITDA: $3.1 millionCapex: $10.6 millionRenewable Hydrogen Cost to Produce: ~$4.44/kg vs. market rates of $8-12.00/kgGasTechno’s vertically integrated model generates revenue through both fuel sales and service contracts, ensuring long-term cash flow, carbon reduction, and partner ROI.Call for Strategic CollaborationGasTechno is actively seeking partnerships with:Landfill operators and municipalities for co-location opportunitiesFleet operators and Class 8 trucking logistics hubs for fueling and conversion servicesClean fuel distributors and hydrogen technology providers for deployment alignmentInfrastructure developers and energy firms for licensing, co-development, and expansionQuiet Listing Strategy and Capital FormationGasTechno Corp is executing a non-promotional direct listing strategy, targeting a confidential Form S-1 submission by September 2025. To support this transition, the company is actively raising capital through two SEC-compliant exempt offerings:$10 million via Regulation D Rule 506(c) – for accredited U.S. investors$10 million via Regulation S – for foreign investors in strategic marketsThese offerings are structured to strengthen the company’s shareholder base and meet NYSE’s 400-round-lot holder requirement while remaining fully SEC-compliant.About GasTechno CorpFounded in 2004 by self-taught engineer and entrepreneur Walter Breidenstein, GasTechno Corp has grown from a Michigan-based research initiative into a globally positioned cleantech company. Headquartered in Boyne Falls, Michigan, it holds multiple international patents for its Mini-GTLtechnology and has built the regulatory and operational framework for a successful NYSE listing. With strong financials, a field-tested product, and scalable deployment strategy, GasTechno is positioned to lead in Class 8 fleet decarbonization across North America.

