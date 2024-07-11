Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern MI 32nd Annual Golf Outing
The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan will hold its Annual Golf Outing Monday, 8/12/2024 at TPC Michigan Golf Course, Sponsored by Bloomin Brands.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan (ULDSEM) will hold its 32nd Annual Golf Outing “On the Course for Academic Achievement'' Monday, August 12, 2024. This event, held at TPC Michigan Golf Course, will help support youth in Southeast Michigan through the Detroit Urban League’s College Club Project Ready program. Visit www.deturbanleague.org for information on purchasing tickets and sponsorship opportunities. This Years Presenting Sponsor is Bloomin Brands. Bloomin’ Brands (Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill) is one of the world’s largest casual dining companies with approximately 87,000 Team Members and more than 1,450 restaurants throughout 46 states, Guam, and 13 countries.
This year’s Golf Outing will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. and will also feature a putting contest, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and award ceremony. The Detroit Urban League is excited to host a fun day of community and connection that will directly support youth in the College Club-Project Ready program.
The Detroit Urban League College Club increases educational opportunities for youth pursuing post- secondary degrees by providing scholarship information and support to hundreds of students each year. Youth in the College Club Project Ready program are also involved in enrichment activities such as leadership development, life skills, and financial literacy training. Funds from the Golf Outing will help expand the capacity and services provided to youth through College Club.
“Some of the most important work we do is work with and prepare youth for academic success and a positive future”, said N. Charles Anderson, President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League. For more than 30 years our College Club Project Ready program efforts have seen hundreds of area students graduate from high school and receives millions of dollars in college scholarship awards”, said Anderson.
A few Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Event sponsors receive tickets for the Golf Outing and multiple opportunities for brand recognition during the event and on various Urban League platforms. Individual tickets for the golf outing start at $350, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
