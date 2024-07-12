Apple Blossom Gift Baskets Introduces Exciting New Gifting Option: 'Build a Gift'
Apple Blossom Gift Baskets, is excited to announce the launch of their new personalized gifting option, Build a Gift!
We love the opportunity to work with so many awesome local small businesses and feature products made in Washington”COVINGTON, WA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Blossom Gift Baskets, a local family-owned gifting company, is excited to announce the launch of their new gifting option, the "Build a Gift" feature on their website. This new option allows customers to create personalized gifts by selecting from our top-selling items featuring products made in Washington.
"We are excited to offer our customers this new level of customization and personalization," said Veronica, co-owner of Apple Blossom Gift Baskets. "The 'Build a Box' feature reflects our commitment to quality and our passion for showcasing the best products from local small businesses here in the Pacific Northwest."
How It Works:
Choose Your Products: Select from Apple Blossom Gift Baskets' favorite top-selling items, including delicious treats, cheese, crackers, beer, wine and more from many Pacific Northwest companies.
Select Your Packaging: Choose from three packaging options: a luxury magnetic close gift box, a wooden tray, or a printed canvas tote with evergreen tess made in Seattle, WA.
Personalize Your Message: Add a personalized message to your gift to make it even more special. We also included the option to upload your logo for corporate gifts.
"We believe that every gift should tell a story and reflect the thoughtfulness of the giver," added Veronica. "With the 'Build a Gift' feature, our customers can create unique, personalized gifts that are perfect for any occasion."
Apple Blossom Gift Baskets is dedicated to supporting local businesses and giving back to the community. Every gift sold restores one square foot of pollinator habitat in the Puget Sound area.
To explore the new "Build a Box" feature visit http://AppleBlossomGiftBasket.com
About Apple Blossom Gift Baskets: Apple Blossom Gift Baskets is a small, family-owned business based in Kent, Washington. Co-owned by Veronica and her mother, Lisa, the company specializes in corporate, real estate, and everyday occasion gifting. With a focus on quality and local products, Apple Blossom Gift Baskets brings a modern touch to the traditional gift basket industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Veronica Cockerham
Founder
Veronica@appleblossomgiftbaskets.com
253-350-6035
http://AppleBlossomGiftBasket.com
