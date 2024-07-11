Submit Release
Windham Superior Court in Brattleboro to Begin Renovations the Week of August 5th

The Washington Criminal and Family Courthouse in Barre and the Lamoille County Courthouse in Hyde Park are closed today, Thursday, July 11, due to flooding. Hearings will be re-scheduled. Any questions for the Washington Criminal and Family Courthouse please email washingtonunit@vtcourts.gov or call 1-802-479-4205. Any questions for the Lamoille County Courthouse please email lamoilleunit@vtcourts.gov or call 1-802-888-3887. All other state courthouses are open. Please check the website for updates. Thank you.

There is currently an internet outage impacting hearings in the Chittenden Family division. Some hearings scheduled for today, Thursday, July 11, may need to be canceled and rescheduled. Court staff are aware of the issue and are working on a solution, but there is currently no estimated time frame for a fix.

As of May 23rd, email addresses for Judiciary staff, judges, justices and Vermont state courts have migrated to email addresses ending in “@vtcourts.gov”. Emails sent to state courts, Judiciary offices, and to state court personnel at their old @vermont.gov email addresses are no longer forwarding to the new @vtcourts.gov email addresses. Please note this change and update records accordingly.

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

