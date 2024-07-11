Fort Lauderdale Market Predictions: Experts Reveal Top Design Trends As Luxury Developments Near Completion

Black Walnut Hardwood Flooring by European Flooring of Miami Luxury Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring by European Flooring of Palm Beach 20" Wide Hardwood Flooring by European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale

The city’s leading interior designers, architects, & home builders are emphasizing elevated materials and finishes — and suggest luxury developers do the same.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury real estate market in Fort Lauderdale is poised for an exciting expansion with several prestigious developments on the horizon. Among the most anticipated are Pier Sixty-Six Residences, Andare Residences by Pininfarina, and Ocean Six Terraces, each promising to redefine luxury living in South Florida.

As high-end real estate buyers eagerly await the completion of these properties (which are being developed by Tavistock Development Company, The Related Group, and GT Homes, respectively), industry experts are speculating whether the residences will deliver on their promises based on recent industry trends that prioritize innovative, high-quality materials and finishes.

Jim LaVallee, a leading name in custom home building across Rio Vista, Las Olas Isles, and Victoria Park and president of J.L. LaVallee Construction, shares his perspective on these upcoming projects: "It’s exciting to see Fort Lauderdale become an even bigger destination for luxury living, and new developments like Pier Sixty-Six and Andare Residences are only enhancing the city’s reputation. However, I’m very interested in learning more about the features and details that will truly bring the luxury element to these properties. In today’s market, luxury homeowners are looking for very specific materials — I see it all the time with my clients.”

With a growing market interest in sustainable living and forward-thinking design, industry experts are noticing that luxury homeowners are seeking a balance of timelessness and innovation. The rise of open floor plans also means that less emphasis is being placed on individual rooms. Instead, there is a notable shift towards holistic considerations that unify spaces and enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of modern homes.

Contemporary luxury buyers are prioritizing natural materials and finishes that are upgraded for higher levels of durability, functionality, and comfort. Think biophilic or nature-integrated interiors that are still up-to-date with the latest home technologies. Modern luxury living is simultaneously moving towards the future and holding onto the most enduring trends from the past.

“Luxury living encompasses a lot of different elements,” explains LaVallee. “The overall look has to be elegant and stylish, but what sets genuine luxury apart is the added features and attention to detail. For example, my team and I love working with engineered hardwood, which we exclusively source from European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale. Their Legno Bastone planks have it all: they’re beautiful, and they’re also reinforced with a marine-grade core and all-natural protective finish. They’re super durable and offer full climate resistance, which is so important for Florida’s tropical climate. My clients really value these types of additional features and upgrades, because they know they won’t have to think about renovations for decades.”

According to research from the nation’s top luxury real estate and design firms, including Hammond International Properties and The Bonn Team, other trends currently driving the design world are smart home technology integration, bespoke decor, rich textures, and multifunctional spaces. Luxury homeowners are investing in properties that allow them to easily accommodate these features and amenities. They aspire to create versatile living environments that effortlessly adapt to their evolving lifestyles, emphasizing both style and practicality in every aspect of home design.

“It’s great to see luxury real estate moving towards more sustainable design, and I don’t just mean eco-friendly appliances and spaces,” shares LaVallee. “We talk about trends, but now more than ever designers, builders, architects, and home buyers alike are placing an emphasis on quality and longevity. It’s not just about choosing the year’s hottest colors or silhouettes; it’s about building future-proof foundations that will accommodate luxury living for years to come. Materials like wood, stone, and marble never go out of style for a reason.”

From indoor-outdoor layouts that give way to waterfront vistas and exclusive amenities that promote a healthy lifestyle, Fort Lauderdale’s newest luxury developments have steadily been garnering the attention of the city’s prominent luxury real estate buyers. But more comprehensive details of residential features, such as flooring and appliance suppliers, have yet to be disclosed to the public.

“Both Pier Sixty-Six and Andare Residences mention Italian design in their listings, but it’s currently unclear which brands and companies they are working with. I would love to see them use an innovative, high-quality brand like Legno Bastone. I believe that would really help cement the luxury status of these developments,” says LaVallee.

As Fort Lauderdale’s luxury market continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and discerning buyers, industry experts from the real estate and design sectors will be keeping a close eye on updates about these coveted developments.