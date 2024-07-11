New Guidelines from the American Kidney Fund Will Help People with Chronic Kidney Disease Manage High Potassium

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today launched patient-focused guidelines to help people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) manage and treat hyperkalemia, also known as high potassium. Kidney disease is the most common cause of hyperkalemia, a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat or a heart attack. The guidelines were developed with support from AstraZeneca.

People with CKD are at an increased risk of developing hyperkalemia because their kidneys do not work as well as they should to remove extra potassium in the blood, leading to elevated levels of potassium in the body. Not treating high potassium can cause severe heart problems, making careful management of high potassium critical.

“Managing hyperkalemia can be overwhelming and stressful,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “These guidelines will help people with hyperkalemia understand the importance of keeping potassium at a healthy level and will give them the knowledge they need to take an active role in managing their health care. We are thankful for AstraZeneca’s support as we launch this guidance and look forward to our continued work together in support of people with kidney disease.”

People with CKD should meet with their health care provider to develop a personalized plan to help them manage and treat high potassium based on the stage of CKD they are in. AKF’s guidelines include tips to help people follow the plan created by their provider, along with information on checking potassium numbers, symptoms of hyperkalemia, medicines that can help manage potassium numbers and foods to eat and avoid.

AKF conducted focus groups with both patients and professionals to help inform the development of the guidelines and worked with medical experts on the evidence-based, health-literate content. Focus group participants, consisting of people with hyperkalemia and people in the general kidney patient population, were asked to share their awareness of hyperkalemia and their knowledge of how to manage it.

To view the hyperkalemia guidelines, visit our website. The guidelines are also available as a mobile-friendly download and in Spanish. For more resources on managing hyperkalemia, visit AKF’s Beyond Bananas campaign website.

