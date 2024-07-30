Enbiosis Biotechnology & Evexia Diagnostics Join Forces to Empower Practitioners with Gut Microbiome Modulation Tool

WASHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enbiosis Biotechnology, a leading provider of clinically proven targeted gut microbiome modulation tools, and Evexia Diagnostics, renowned for their comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine practitioners, are proud to announce their collaborative partnership.

Evexia Diagnostics has been at the forefront of delivering fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017, supporting clinicians globally with their complete suite of services. Their commitment to innovation in testing and diagnostics aligns perfectly with Enbiosis Biotechnology's mission to provide clinicians with cutting-edge tools for personalized patient care. Hand in hand, this partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge technology that evaluates microbiome insights and turns them into personalized action items for practitioners' daily practice to delve into the root cause of health problems.

Enbiosis Biotechnology, based in London and active in over 15 countries, specializes in delivering personalized nutritherapeutic solutions through clinically proven targeted gut microbiome modulation tools powered by AI analysis. This partnership between Enbiosis Biotechnology and Evexia Diagnostics marks a significant step forward in empowering practitioners with personalized solutions to optimize patient health and well-being.

"Food is medicine but can also be poison if used in the wrong way. Enbiosis’ advanced AI algorithm guides practitioners on how to use food as medicine for their patients. In alliance with Evexia, we aim to support practitioners and help them solve patients' chronic problems and improve their wellness," said Omer Ozkan, CEO of Enbiosis Biotechnology.

“Enbiosis is one of the first companies with which Evexia Diagnostics has partnered that applies artificial intelligence algorithms to its analysis and its suggested interventions. It is an organization that not only focused on getting a product to market but also accompanying the product with backed research,” said Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “As its AI matures in the integrative/functional medicine space, I am excited to see how Enbiosis will evolve beyond what it is currently offering. The organization has a very exciting future.”

To learn more about the collaborative efforts between Enbiosis Biotechnology and Evexia Diagnostics, you can visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com and www.enbiosis.com

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017.

About Enbiosis Biotechnology

Enbiosis Biotechnology provides clinicians with a clinically proven targeted gut microbiome modulation tool through AI-powered analysis. Based in London, Enbiosis is active in more than 15 countries, delivering personalized nutritherapeutic solutions for patients worldwide.