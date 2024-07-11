$484M in Bridge NY Funding for Local Bridges and Culverts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of more than $484 million in enhanced assistance for 137 local governments across the State to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts, enhancing safety and improving the resiliency and sustainability of New York’s vital transportation infrastructure. This funding, provided through the State's BRIDGE NY initiative with significant support from the federal Bridge Formula Program, will support 216 individual projects, and will help local governments in every region of the State harden their existing infrastructure to better endure severe weather events and withstand the impacts of climate change. The State's BRIDGE NY initiative supports projects that will reduce the risk of flooding and improve the resiliency of structures, while also facilitating regional economic competitiveness and prioritizing projects that benefit environmental justice communities.

“As New York continues to experience the effects of climate change firsthand, we need to make critical infrastructure upgrades so our communities can withstand the extreme weather to come,” Governor Hochul said. “Working closely with local governments, we are investing millions to harden more than 200 bridges and culverts across the State, enhancing public safety and make these structures ready for whatever mother nature can throw at us.”

Today's announcement builds upon the more than $1.23 billion that has previously been awarded to local governments under the BRIDGE NY initiative. As part of the State's historic, $33 billion capital plan adopted in 2022, $1 billion was committed to BRIDGE NY, effectively doubling the size of the program. The awards announced today were selected based on input from Regional and Metropolitan Planning Organizations and the funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

Highlights of the BRIDGE NY awards include:

Capital Region ($43.1 million) - $4.750 million to Albany County for the superstructure replacement of South Albany Road Bridge over Onesquethaw Creek

- $4.750 million to Albany County for the superstructure replacement of South Albany Road Bridge over Onesquethaw Creek Central New York Region ($37.5 million) - $2.569 million to Cayuga County for the replacement of North Division Street bridge over Owasco Outlet

- $2.569 million to Cayuga County for the replacement of North Division Street bridge over Owasco Outlet Finger Lakes Region ($46.4 million) - $5 million to Monroe County for the replacement of Turk Hill Road bridge over Thomas Creek

- $5 million to Monroe County for the replacement of Turk Hill Road bridge over Thomas Creek Mid-Hudson Region ($63.5 million) - $5 million each to the Village/Town of Mount Kisco for the replacement of Preston Way bridge over Metro-North Railroad Harlem Line; the Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of Sterling Lake Road bridge over Ringwood River and to the Ulster County Department of Public Works for the replacement of Denning Road bridge over East Branch Neversink River

- $5 million each to the Village/Town of Mount Kisco for the replacement of Preston Way bridge over Metro-North Railroad Harlem Line; the Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of Sterling Lake Road bridge over Ringwood River and to the Ulster County Department of Public Works for the replacement of Denning Road bridge over East Branch Neversink River Mohawk Valley Region ($40.2 million) - $4.35 million to the Town of Maryland for the replacement of Tannery Street bridge over Schenevus Creek

- $4.35 million to the Town of Maryland for the replacement of Tannery Street bridge over Schenevus Creek North Country Region ($43.4 million) - $5.796 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of Route 49 bridge over East Branch of St. Regis River

- $5.796 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of Route 49 bridge over East Branch of St. Regis River Southern Tier Region ($58 million) - $5.223 million to Steuben County for the replacement of Newcomb Road bridge over Canisteo Creek

- $5.223 million to Steuben County for the replacement of Newcomb Road bridge over Canisteo Creek Western New York Region ($77.4 million) - $4.697 million to the City of Buffalo for the replacement of Warren Spahn Way bridge over Cazenovia Creek

- $4.697 million to the City of Buffalo for the replacement of Warren Spahn Way bridge over Cazenovia Creek Long Island Region - $910,000 to the Town of Brookhaven for the replacement of Barton Avenue culvert carrying Swan River Stream

- $910,000 to the Town of Brookhaven for the replacement of Barton Avenue culvert carrying Swan River Stream New York City Region ($73.8 million) - $18.5 million to the New York City Department of Transportation for the replacement of Belt Parkway bridges over Ocean Avenue and Bedford Avenue

View the complete list of the BRIDGE NY awards.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Hochul understands that confronting the challenges of climate change requires a team effort and under her leadership New York State remains committed to working with our local partners to enhance public safety by improving the resiliency and sustainability of our infrastructure. The BRIDGE NY funding we are announcing today will provide critically important financial support for local governments to harden their bridges and culverts against the looming threat of severe weather and help keep New Yorkers safe and on the move.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “As extreme weather events become more common, it is vital that we invest in strengthening infrastructure to keep New Yorkers safe. This $484 million in BRIDGE NY funding will bring crucial enhancements to the safety, resiliency, and sustainability of bridges and culverts across New York State. I applaud this investment and am proud to support Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to strengthen and protect infrastructure across New York State against the impacts of climate change.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I voted to pass in Congress, is making historic investments in upgrades to roads, bridges, and water infrastructure that will help create a safe and sustainable future for generations to come. Funding announced today is yet another building block in the infrastructure decade we are experiencing in New York and across the country. As our State’s representative on the Regional Leadership Council – which works to promote and implement legislation signed by President Biden – I am proud to see this federal funding reaching municipalities, investing in resiliency, and helping our communities combat the ongoing effects of climate change.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “Without the Belt Parkway, tens of thousands of New Yorkers would lose their ability to visit family members, participate in the economy and access all our city has to offer. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for delivering $73.8 million to rebuild our crumbling bridges along the Belt Parkway and safeguard them from the future impacts of climate change.”

State Senator Jeremy A. Cooney said, “For years we have heard about an unprecedented need for investments in our roads and bridges. With today's announcement, Governor Hochul is delivering historic dollars to local governments to meet that need. Over 200 bridge and culvert projects throughout the State will help keep our roads safe for years to come.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Investing in our bridges and culverts reinforces New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our statewide infrastructure, strengthening economic development and our quality of life.”

President of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association Jeffrey Smith said, “Since its inception, BRIDGE NY has been a tremendous boost to county highway departments' efforts to maintain, rehabilitate and enhance the resiliency of our vast systems of bridges and culverts. Local governments are responsible for the overwhelming majority of roads and half the bridges in the State, so these state investments in bridges and culverts are critical to our shared mission. Timely BRIDGE NY awards enable counties to address these critical infrastructure needs and avoid project delays, containing costs at a significant savings to taxpayers. NYSCHSA commends Governor Kathy Hochul and Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for their partnership and strong support of state funding for local road and bridge programs for the benefit and safety of the traveling public.”

President of NYSAOTSOH Greg Hallberg said, “The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, Inc. (NYSAOTSOH), the State’s largest transportation association, applauds Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for expediting this year’s phase of BRIDGE-NY. It will provide support to local governments of all sizes throughout the State to help maintain critical transportation infrastructure. Local roads and bridges account for eighty-seven percent of NYS roads, and more than half of its bridges. This funding is critical for our economic viability and the safety of the traveling public.”