Sarah Beeny Kits Out New Studios with For the Floor & More's Unique Flooring Inspired by Gawthorpe Heritage Textiles

One influential woman's world-class textiles collection chosen by another one hundred and fifty years later. Home decor design from the 1800s crosses the ages.

For the Floor and More Email: joe@forthefloorandmore.com Website: https://forthefloorandmore.com

For the Floor and More Flooring Collection Inspired by Gawthorpe Textiles & Just Used By Sarah Beeny in her Brand New Studio

For the Floor and More is excited to announce its flooring collection, a unique collaboration with Gawthorpe Textiles. This collection draws inspiration from the extensive and historic fabric samples curated by Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth MBE. Each design in this collection is steeped in history, offering a touch of the past for modern homes.

And from one influential woman to another, For the Floor & More have just supplied two of the Gawthorpe Textile vinyl floorings for the brand-new studio being built by Sarah Beeny.

A Historical Collaboration

The inspiration for this collection stems from the remarkable life of Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth, a dedicated maker, teacher, philanthropist, and social activist born in 1886. Rachel's passion for textiles led her to amass over 30,000 items, which are now housed at Gawthorpe Hall, her childhood home. The collection is meticulously maintained by Gawthorpe Textiles, preserving the rich history of each piece.

Introducing the Collection

Our latest vinyl flooring designs pay homage to Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth's family, with each design named after a family member and telling a story that spans centuries.

• Selina: Featuring a striking botanical abstract design, "Selina" is named after Selina Adine Bridgeman. This pattern, originally from a silk dress circa 1950, is available in three colourways: retro grey, playful pink, and deep green.

• Blanche: Adapted from a silk design circa 1900, "Blanche" is named after Rachel's mother. This geometric pattern comes in a muted sage hue, a feminine salmon pink, and an eye-catching orange.

• Janet: Inspired by a cotton bedspread from 1780-1820, "Janet" is named after Janet Shuttleworth. This design is available in navy blue and subtle purple, perfect for various home settings.

• Eve: Named after Eve de Hulton, the first Shuttleworth to live at Gawthorpe Hall, "Eve" features a floral pattern in soft yellow with pink and white accents, as well as a rich green with flecks of salmon and fuschia.

A Story Beneath Your Feet

Each flooring design in this collection not only enhances your home’s aesthetic but also brings a piece of history to your space. Imagine your floor telling the story of “historical works of art from centuries gone by, modernised for the current era.”

Explore the Collection

We invite you to explore the Gawthorpe Textile Collection within our classic flooring designs. For more details on the collection and the captivating history behind it, visit https://www.gawthorpetextiles.org.uk/

About For the Floor and More

For the Floor and More is dedicated to creating innovative and stylish flooring solutions that transform spaces. Our collaborations with historical collections like Gawthorpe Textiles ensure that every design is unique and filled with character.

For the Floor and More is a husband and wife team, Joe and Louisa Kennedy. It all started in a high street home decor store, when they were looking out at the expanse of grey and taupe. They realised they wanted something different. Something a bit bolder and a touch brighter. They decided to do something about it.

With years of print experience between them, they knew there were products and technologies out there that could put colour back into kitchens and bathrooms, floors and walls. They just had to find them.

Now, five years in with new designs (and new designers) in place and the numbers of both growing, and production running smoothly, the real start of the journey into colour and design has begun. Their flooring has been seen at Decorex, London Coffee Festival, and in bathrooms and kitchens from Bristol to Brighton via Burnage! They also stock wall coverings, splashbacks and feature tiles.