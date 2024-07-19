Tehila Aesthetics Awarded 2024 Best of South Carolina for Exceptional Aesthetic Services
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant recognition of excellence and commitment to community well-being, Tehila Aesthetics has been awarded the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This honor marks a milestone for the clinic, underscoring its role as a leader in aesthetic medicine and its profound impact on the South Carolina community.
Since its inception in 2022, Tehila Aesthetics, founded by Stephanie Smith, a triple board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has set a new standard for beauty and wellness services. With 17 years of experience in the region, Stephanie has cultivated a clinic that not only offers cutting-edge treatments such as BOTOX, filler injections, and laser therapies but does so with a personal touch that resonates deeply with clients.
“Our clinic is built on the foundation of trust and personalized care,” said Stephanie Smith. They are committed to their motto, “Expert Experience with Purpose.” “Being recognized as the Best of South Carolina by our clients themselves is not just an honor; it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”
The Best of South Carolina Award, highlighted on guidetosouthcarolina.com, is given based on customer votes, reflecting genuine client satisfaction and trust. This accolade not only celebrates Tehila Aesthetics' commitment to excellence but also emphasizes its role in enhancing the local business and healthcare landscape.
Stephanie credits the clinic’s success to a blend of professional expertise and her spiritual faith, which she describes as “the cornerstone of my practice.” This approach creates a comforting and respectful environment, allowing for treatment plans that are as effective as they are empathetic.
As Tehila Aesthetics continues to receive accolades and recognition, the clinic remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in aesthetic medicine while ensuring the health and happiness of each client.
Www.tehilaaesthetics.com
Location: 107 Parris Bridge Rd.
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Tehila Aesthetics
Tehila Aesthetics
+1 864-274-3006
