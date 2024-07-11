Eligibility confirmed of 348 people wishing to contest for places on Chief Executive Election Committee

MACAU, July 11 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election confirmed the eligibility of all 348 individuals who submitted applications to contest for the places on the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will publish on Friday (12 July) the list of Chief Executive Election Committee candidate names, at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo, and via the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo).

The Chief Executive Election Committee will have a total of 400 members, and will subsequently elect the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region. According to the Chief Executive Election Law, 344 members out of the aggregate are to be elected from a total of four sectors covering seven sub-sectors.

The First Sector generates a total of 120 places from the industrial, commercial and financial sub-sectors.

The Second Sector sees 26 places from the cultural sub-sector; 29 from the educational sub-sector; 43 from the professional sub-sector; and 17 from the sports sub-sector.

The Third Sector consists of 59 seats from the labour sub-sector, and 50 from the social service sub-sector.

The Fourth-Sector membership is formed by: representatives of the Legislative Assembly; representatives of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; and Macao’s delegates respectively to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The date for the Chief Executive Election Committee polling has been set for 11 August.

Of the candidature applications received for the 11 August elections, the educational sub-sector generated 31 candidature applications for a total of 29 available places, and 61 applications were received for the 59 seats available for the labour sub-sector. Applications received for the other five sub-sectors are equal to the number of places allocated to the respective sub-sector.

According to the schedule for the Chief Executive Election, if no appeal is lodged regarding candidacy for the Chief Executive Election Committee, the Electoral Affairs Commission would publish on 14 July, at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo, the general list of accepted candidates.

For details, please refer to the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo) or call 8866 8866 during office hours.