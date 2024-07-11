Ukraine: EU bank helps improve water supply for war-torn Bucha

The newly renovated water supply facility in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, opened on 10 July under the Ukraine Recovery Programme by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Damaged by the Russian invasion in 2022, the facility has now been renovated and equipped with an iron removal station that will ensure clean, safe drinking water for 9,000 residents. The renovation cost approximately €100,000.

Rémi Duflot, Chargé d’affaires, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the opening of this water supply facility in Bucha is an important symbol “for this martyred community”: “For us, and above all for its members, it is important in more ways than one: When daily life returns to normal, they can concentrate on rebuilding and healing.”

The renovation is one of 17 social infrastructure projects financed by the EIB in Bucha district under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a €340 million EIB loan facility helping Ukrainian municipalities rebuild their social infrastructure.

