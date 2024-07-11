MedTech Gurus Podcast Features Oncocyte CEO Josh Riggs in "Take Advantage of the Moment" Episode

HOLLAND, Mich., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Gurus, a leading podcast focused on the forefront of medical technology, featured Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) CEO Josh Riggs in its latest episode, "Take Advantage of the Moment."



In this episode, Riggs highlights Oncocyte's innovative strategies in molecular diagnostic technology and the significant impact of this technology on patient care.

Hosted by Tom Hickey, a partner at Excelerant Consulting and a seasoned expert in medical device commercialization, the episode delves into Riggs’ journey at Oncocyte, from his start as Senior Director of Business Development and General Manager of the Transplant Division to his leadership as CEO. The discussion also explores his entrepreneurial ventures prior to Oncocyte, including co-founding Explorgen, a consumer genomics company, and Vinome, which personalized wine recommendations using the science of taste. Additionally, the episode highlights the strategic moves that Oncocyte is making to set new benchmarks in the field of molecular diagnostics.

“When it comes to gurus in medical technology, Josh Riggs leads the way in healthcare innovation and we enjoyed learning more about his journey and what’s to come at Oncocyte, a company that is truly taking advantage of the moment,” said Tom Hickey, Host, MedTech Gurus.

MedTech Gurus is a podcast dedicated to helping medical device executives stay on the leading edge of their industry, covering topics such as innovation, law and litigation, data and AI, and the latest industry developments and breakthroughs. To hear Josh Riggs’ insights on how Oncocyte is shaping the future of molecular diagnostics and patient care, tune into "Take Advantage of the Moment" on MedTech Gurus at: https://med-tech-gurus.libsyn.com/take-advantage-of-the-moment

About MedTech Gurus

MedTech Gurus is a premier podcast that provides insights into the medical technology industry by engaging with its most influential leaders. The podcast aims to educate and inspire professionals across the healthcare and technology sectors. For more information, visit Medtechgurus.com

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a diagnostic technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/ . For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™ and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

