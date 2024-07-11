Outplacement Services Market: A Comprehensive Study Exploring with CareerArc, DBM, Insala
The Global Outplacement Services Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Outplacement Services Market Insights, to 2030"
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Lee Hecht Harrison (United States), Randstad RiseSmart (United States), Right Management (United States), CareerArc (United States), LHH Penna (United Kingdom), DBM (United States), Adecco Group (Switzerland), PrismHR (United States), Insala (United States), Career Partners International (United States), CCI Consulting (United States), The Resourcing Experts (United Kingdom), Wise Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Conduent HR Services (United States)
Definition: Outplacement is a kind of support service that is provided by some of the organizations so as to help the former employees transition towards new jobs. A consultancy firm generally provides the outplacement services which are usually paid for by the former employer and are attained through practical advice, workshops, and training materials. Some of the companies may even offer psychological support. Outplacement is either carried out through individual one-on-one sessions or in the group format. Some of the topics of discussions include career guidance, job search skills, career evaluation, resume writing, targeting the job market, developing networks, interview preparation, and negotiation. Consultants provide support to the individuals seeking a new job, and also to those who are looking forward to starting a new business or structure a collection of activities. These programs have set time limits that can be ranging from a few months to some additional extended periods, such as around 12 months and are presented at all the levels of an organization, from the workers to the corporate employees. Outplacement provides the former employees with a structure and guidance towards their new career options and hence preserves the morale of those who still remain in the company and those who see that their colleagues are given the essential support when they are to leave the company.
Market Trends:
Increase In the Client Businesses to Use Industry Services to Help Their Redundant Workers to Find New Employment
Market Drivers:
Growing Customizable Services And Frequent Mass Hiring & Layoffs
A Rise in the Safety against Litigation and Economic Feasibility
Market Opportunities:
Increase in the Range of Services Provided by the Outplacement Agencies or Firms
The Influence of the Latest Government Policies to Focus on the Standard Procedures to Comprehend the Growth of the Global Outplacement Services Market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Outplacement Services Market: Product Type, Group Outplacement, Personal Outplacement
Key Applications/end-users of Outplacement Services Market: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
