New EU-funded project in customs policy to be presented in Ukraine on 12 July – Register now!

On 12 July, an Ukrainian non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Institute for Analysis and Advocacy” (IAA) together with ‘Progress Technologies’, another NGO, in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Ukraine, will launch the EU-funded ACCORD project.

The organisers invite representatives of civil society organisations interested in reforming the Ukrainian customs service, business, the international community, including donor organisations, to attend the project presentation and discussion on improving the efficiency of Ukraine’s customs policy and bringing it in line with EU standards.

The event will be moderated by Max Nefyodov, co-founder of ‘Progress Technologies’.

The key goals and objectives of the project will be highlighted by Yuriy Romashko, Executive Director of the IAA, and Robert Zeldy, attorney, customs expert at ‘Technologies of Progress’.

During the discussion, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, international organisations and think tanks will discuss the current state of affairs in the field of customs policy, taking into account the way of customs reform in Ukraine. The key focus will be on the tasks, challenges, and potential areas of cooperation with international donor organisations to support reforms in this area.

The event will be held from 11:00 – 12:30 (EEST) via Zoom.

To register, please fill this online form.

