Moldova’s accession to EU: Olivér Várhelyi launches screening process in Chisinau

On 10 July, during his visit to Chisinau, Moldova, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi launched the bilateral screening procedure for Moldova’s accession to the EU.

The bilateral screening is the first stage of the negotiations, where the candidate country is invited to present the state of preparation for the adoption and implementation of EU legislation and the measures it intends to take to further align its legislation with EU law.

The Commissioner also met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. They discussed the next steps in the EU-Moldova cooperation and the support to be provided to Moldova. Olivér Várhelyi also congratulated President Maia Sandu on the progress the country has made in implementing reforms since applying for EU membership.

Olivér Várhelyi also held a meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean. Together they visited the ‘Train of Suffering’ exhibition. It is located inside two carriages installed on the Great National Assembly Square, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the second and biggest deportation operation on Moldova’s present territory.

The exhibition includes the personal files and data of 4,000 prisoners of war of Hungarian origin who were interned in labour camps on the territory of present-day Moldova after the Second World War. This collection is currently being digitised by the National Archives Agency of Moldova and will be transferred to the National Archives of Hungary.

