Automotive Valve Spring Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030: Kilen Springs, Mubea, Schaeffler
The Global Automotive Valve Spring Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Automotive Valve Spring Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Valve Spring market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kilen Springs (United Kingdom), NHK Spring Co (Japan), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Zhonghu Spring (China), Peterson Spring (United States), MW Industries (United States), Mubea (Germany), Meili High Technology (China), Associated Spring (United States), Qian jiang Spring (United States), GAC Component (China), Yongnianxian Yuxing (China), Performance Springs (Australia)
Definition: An automotive valve spring is a critical component in an internal combustion engine, providing the necessary force to keep the engine's valves closed and to return them to their closed position after they have been opened.
Market Trends:
Engine design complexity poses significant challenge to valve spring market.
High R&D investment needed to meet demands of modern engine designs and maintain competitiveness.
Market Drivers:
Increased demand for high-performance valve springs due to advancements in engine technology and emissions regulations.
Growing market demand for lightweight valve spring materials to support automotive lightweighting initiatives and improve fuel efficiency.
Market Opportunities:
Growth opportunity for valve spring industry in electric and hybrid vehicle market
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In April 2022, Race Winning Brands, Inc. (RWB), under MiddleGround Capital, acquired PAC Racing Springs, marking its ninth add-on acquisition. PAC, known for its high-performance valve springs for the automotive and powersports racing sectors, is based in Southfield, Michigan, near Detroit. Leveraging over a century of engineering and manufacturing heritage, PAC specializes in top-tier valve springs and valvetrain components. This acquisition is expected to improve quality, expand product range, and shorten lead times, benefiting customers across various racing disciplines.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Automotive Valve Spring Market: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Motorcycles, Off-Road Vehicles
Key Applications/end-users of Automotive Valve Spring Market: Engine Valve train, Fuel Injection Systems, Exhaust Systems
