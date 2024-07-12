Submit Release
DrayHub Launches to Revolutionize Drayage with Efficiency and Fair Pricing

Future of Drayage.

DrayHub simplifies drayage with real-time tracking, fair $99 flat-fee pricing, and extensive network coverage, launching on 15 July 2024.

DrayHub tackles drayage challenges with transparency, efficiency, and reliability. With real-time tracking, guaranteed pickups, and fair pricing, we set a new logistics standard.”
— Sathish K. Manohar, CMO
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrayHub, a cutting-edge tech-driven load board platform, is set to transform the drayage industry with its official launch on 15 July 2024.

DrayHub simplifies the drayage process by directly connecting shippers with carriers. It provides real-time tracking and addresses critical industry pain points such as LFD issues and terminal holds.

A Game-Changer in Drayage Operations

The drayage industry in the USA alone is a multi-billion-dollar sector. It is critical for the seamless movement of goods from ports to warehouses and distribution centers. Yet, it is often plagued by inefficiencies, high costs, and communication gaps.

DrayHub tackles these challenges head-on, revolutionizing the landscape by replacing traditional methods with a modern, tech-savvy approach.

Addressing Key Drayage Challenges

- Inefficiencies: Traditional drayage operations involve multiple intermediaries, leading to delays and increased costs.

- Lack of Transparency: Hidden fees and unclear pricing models create distrust and financial unpredictability.

- Communication Gaps: Ineffective communication between shippers and carriers results in missed pickups and delivery errors.

- Last Free Day (LFD) Management: Mismanagement of LFDs can lead to additional costs and operational headaches for shippers.

- Terminal Holds: Cargo delays due to terminal holds disrupt shipment schedules and increase costs.

DrayHub’s Breakthrough Solutions
DrayHub offers innovative solutions to these persistent problems:

- Guaranteed Pickups: Ensures that pickups are reliable and on schedule, reducing delays and removing those last-minute carrier ditches.

- Real-Time Tracking: Provides accurate, up-to-the-minute tracking information, ensuring timely and efficient cargo movement.

- Fair Transparent Pricing: DrayHub eliminates overpricing by middlemen with a transparent $99 flat-fee per container. This pricing model can save shippers up to 20% on their drayage costs compared to traditional methods.

Extensive Network and Coverage

DrayHub is integrated with over 100 US ports and rail ramps and more than 100 SteamShip Lines (SSLs). This extensive network offers unparalleled coverage and connectivity. Shippers and carriers have access to a broad range of reliable and efficient services.

Launch Details and Special Offer

Launch Date: 15 July 2024

30-Day Free Trial: New users can experience DrayHub’s full capabilities with a 30-day free trial, no credit card required.

Virtual Launch Event: Join us on 1 August 2024 for a live demonstration of DrayHub’s revolutionary features and benefits.

About DrayHub
DrayHub is a pioneering platform that connects shippers directly with carriers, revolutionizing the drayage industry. By offering real-time tracking, guaranteed pickups, and transparent flat-fee pricing, DrayHub ensures reliable and cost-effective drayage solutions. For more information, visit www.drayhub.io.

Jeff Darren
DRIVEZY TRANSPORT INC
+1 917-283-5913
support@drayhub.io
