Racial Justice Reform Movement Circulates New Congressional Petition Ahead of 2024 Election

The overcharging by prosecutors of the poor and disenfranchised for non-violent crimes has created generations of fatherless homes.

Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Benjamin Franklin

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Racial Justice Reform Movement (RJR) is calling on Americans to join the fight for a fair and equitable justice system by signing the Congressional Petition at www.racialjusticereform.com before the 2024 election. The RJR movement is dedicated to advocating for crucial changes in the U.S. criminal justice system, addressing the most unjust laws that disproportionately affect poor and marginalized communities, primarily Black and Brown individuals.

RacialJusticeReform.com's co-founder Creaghan Harry expressed the 2024 election agenda, "Having worked with thousands of overcharged individuals when writing Busting The Feds at Their Own Dirty Game, I realized that so many defendants started by stealing food when they were 5-7 years old, then by 9 or 10 years old they were running drugs for older drug dealers to get sneakers without holes in them or clothes that are not ragged. Locking them up for 20 plus years for non-violent crimes has to end and will end. The fatherless household creates more generations of poverty and desperation. Our first target is the federal 3 strikes law, 4b1.1, that counts a non-violent drug sale as a strike on the same level as a violent crime like rape, murder, kidnapping, or robbery. There is no justice in putting a man away for 2-3 decades on a qualifying crime that could be as small as a $5 drug sale. Federal prosecutors have a love affair with this law. It is simply unjust."

The Racial Justice Reform Movement has become the fastest-growing racial equity organization with the support of 2 governors, 3 congressmen, a U.S. Senator, and a 3-time Grammy award-winning artist. Thomas Nicholas Salzano, another RJR founder, stated, "People get it. Yes, be tough on crime, but be tough on violent crime. Let the punishment fit the crime. The black, Latino, and yes, white poor and disenfranchised are the cattle for a half a trillion dollar slaughterhouse business of arresting and locking people up. The federal three strikes law, 4b1.1, must be struck out. As Benjamin Franklin said, 'Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.'"

The Racial Justice Reform website provides educational materials, updates on legislative efforts, and ways to get involved in advocating for racial justice and legal reform. By joining the movement, supporters can help dismantle systemic injustices and ensure every defendant receives a fair chance at justice.

Creaghan Harry also announced their upcoming program called My GodParent. He stated, "This free program for children at the crucial age of 5-7 years old will provide these at-risk children with a remote set of Godparents. Ideally, it will be a couple somewhere out in suburbia, who will be available to them via the app for advice, guidance, and support. The largest percentage of black, brown, and white urban youth are at risk and will be locked up by age 15. Instead, their Godparents can assist by making sure they have a person to ask questions to when they get in a fight in the schoolyard, offered drugs, offered to move drugs, etc. Possibly some of these urban youth will get a birthday present this year. Over time, the Godparent and the child will build a relationship that is stable and reliable, something these children just do not have. This will be much more effective than an in-person Big Brother type program, as the commitment to the child is for life."

The RJR agenda also strongly supports the Prosecutorial Integrity Coalition, www.picoalition.com, a nationwide group of lawyers, lawmakers, and law students, many from HBCU law schools, who volunteer to help eradicate prosecutorial misconduct. The coalition investigates allegations and advocates for integrity in the legal system.

The Congressional Petition will be presented to all Senators and Representatives prior to the 2024 election.