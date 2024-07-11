Clinical Trial Media Increases Patient Randomizations Up to 50% Through Its Human-Tech Recruiting Approach

With 50 New On-Staff Nurses Working Alongside Its ML-Powered Pre-Screening Technology, The Company Creates The Blueprint For Merging Tech And Personalized Care

HAPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trial Media, a global clinical trial recruitment and retention company that works with leading pharmaceutical companies, today announced the hiring of more than 50 in-house nurses. This skilled team is part of the company’s work to transform an influx of candidate interest into confirmed trial participants. In April, Clinical Trial Media realized a consistent 15% increase in the number of qualified clinical trial candidates it is sending to trial sites, thanks to its machine learning-driven screening tool, StudyMax™ Screen. Its expanded fleet of nurses is now complementing this tech-driven efficiency with personalized, human-centric care. Clinical Trial Media credits this hybrid approach with increasing patient randomizations into trials by up to 50%, compared to when pre-screening is conducted solely by technology or online.

Technology has become a critical part of the clinical trial recruitment process, especially when it comes to the way that individuals are identified, contacted and screened. For pharmaceutical companies, automating even more of the recruitment process can seem like an appealing and cost-effective option for scaling efforts even further, but getting candidates in the door is only half the battle. Moving them into trials requires a personalized touch that takes into account the deeply intimate nature of participants’ personal health journeys. A lack of human connection can result in ignored or confused participants who drop out of the process prematurely. This equates to additional time and resources spent on recruitment, as well as delays new treatments from getting to the people who need them most.

Clinical Trial Media’s hybrid approach begins with its autonomous technology identifying and pre-screening candidates. From there, its nursing staff takes over and personally walks candidates through the rest of the enrollment process. Its nursing team conducts surface-level health assessments and pre-screenings, making sure to only recommend potential participants for clinical trials that are a match health-wise. They are also responsible for understanding participants' individual lifestyle considerations and how those intersect with trial participation requirements. With its technology working alongside its nurse-staffed contact center, Clinical Trial Media’s efforts are not only more efficient, but significantly more effective at increasing patient randomizations.

“Our industry is doubling down on technology to fill gaps and create efficiencies that it’s never had before. Now it’s time to take a step back and figure out where humans simply must play a role,” said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. “From our perspective, one of those areas is ensuring that candidates and qualified participants are guided, educated and engaged. Our solution is to bring together the best of both worlds: a growing fleet of trained nurses working alongside our technology. This approach will create an efficient and caring recruitment system that populates trials, while keeping individuals feeling cared for.”

“We know how personal people’s healthcare can be. The difference between feeling lost and confused and feeling informed and cared for is significant,” said Lisa Bethke, Vice President of Clinical Trial Media’s Nursing Call Center. “By providing an outlet for clinical study candidates to connect with trained and caring professionals, we can give each individual the attention they need to continue in trials that are critical to bringing what can be life-changing medical treatments to the millions who need them.”

Since Brant took over as CEO five years ago, Clinical Trial Media has grown from 20 employees to more than 200. That staff is focused on its hybrid human and technology-driven approach to clinical trial recruitment and retention.

About Clinical Trial Media (CTM)

Clinical Trial Media (CTM) works with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to drive participant recruitment and retention through all stages of clinical research. Over the past 25 years, the company has populated more than 2,000 trials in 48 countries, contributing to some of healthcare’s most ground-breaking drug releases. CTM achieves its mission of bringing these life-changing therapies to the people who need them through a careful balance of big data, technology and human touch. Clinical Trial Media has worked on studies across more than 50 therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer’s Disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders and many others. The company is based in Long Island, New York and led by CEO, Cara Brant.