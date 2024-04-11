Clinical Trial Media Increases Qualified Trial Candidates by Over 15% With New, Always-On Automated Screening Platform

Pre-Screening Platform Finds Qualified Clinical Study Candidates Faster by Using Machine Learning, Trained on Decades of Data, to Speed Up Drug Development

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trial Media, a global clinical trial recruitment and retention company that works with pharmaceutical companies through all stages of research, today announced the launch of a new platform for expediting the pre-screening of potential clinical study participants. Previously piloted with select pharmaceutical companies, the always-on, automated platform uses machine learning trained on decades of clinical trial data, to pre-screen up to 60,000 potential participants per month. Clinical Trial Media has significantly increased pre-screening completion rates, as well as increased the number of qualified trial candidates it’s delivering to trial sites by more than 15%. This marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to increase efficiencies, speed up drug development and decrease costs for pharmaceutical companies.

Participant recruitment and retention are the largest sources of delays and costs of clinical trials. The majority of recruitment costs are incurred during the identification and qualification of potential candidates. In some cases, candidates are passed from recruitment partners to trial sites, which, despite having increasingly limited resources, must sift through candidates and determine the select few that qualify. Many technology companies have emerged to address this and other challenges in recruitment but lack the years of data and on-the-ground trial knowledge that have contributed to the success of Clinical Trial Media’s StudyMax™ Patient Enrollment System, which includes the new StudyMax™ Screen platform.

Clinical Trial Media has been instrumental in recruitment and retention efforts for some of the most groundbreaking clinical trials over the past 25 years. During this time, it has gathered data from nearly ten million potential and qualified participants, across dozens of therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer’s Disease, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune disorders, and others. It has leveraged this data to train its algorithms to not only efficiently identify and qualify clinical trial participants, but to optimize the participant experience.

Using Clinical Trial Media’s StudyMax™ Screen platform, study sponsors are able to:

- Benefit from an always-on solution.

The platform works around the clock with 99.99% uptime and no outages. This makes it exponentially scalable and contributes to the high volume of qualified candidates it delivers.

- Achieve more qualified patients at a faster pace.

Due to high precision targeting and the always-on nature of the platform, Clinical Trial Media has increased the number of qualified trial candidates it’s delivering to trial sites by more than 15%, for the same budget. This efficiency results in a significantly higher ROI for trial sponsors.

- Streamline buying and targeting efforts.

Clinical Trial Media’s deep pre-screening data allows it to reach high volumes of participants without market saturation.

- Meet enrollment criteria and diversity goals with a high-level of precision.

The platform automatically identifies potential candidates who most closely match sponsors’ enrollment criteria and diversity needs.

- Become smarter over time.

The technology learns as it goes based on pre-screen fail data, site feedback and lessons learned.

- Screen in multiple languages and countries.

The StudyMax™ Screen platform can conduct screenings in any country and language where clinical trial recruitment campaigns are permitted.

- Provide accessibility for all.

The ADA compliant platform follows health literacy best practices and ensures that a high majority of users are able to interact with screens all the way to completion.

“We’ve spent years building and testing this technology, based on more than two decades of gathering participant data and our direct involvement in clinical trial work. Now, instead of casting a wide net for trial participants, we can be more precise than ever before,” said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. “Our work to enable sponsors to quickly and efficiently populate their trials not only saves them millions of dollars, but it also helps bring critical drugs to the consumers that need them, much faster.”

Clinical Trial Media recently announced the enrollment of over 1,000 participants in Alzheimer’s trials in the past two years. The addition of its pre-screening platform to its larger technology suite, including its recently launched participant portal, ExploreClinicalResearch.com, will enable the company to recruit even more qualified participants moving forward.

About Clinical Trial Media (CTM)

Clinical Trial Media (CTM) works with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to drive participant recruitment and retention through all stages of clinical research. Over the past 25 years, the company has populated more than 2,000 trials in 48 countries, contributing to some of healthcare’s most ground-breaking drug releases. CTM achieves its mission of bringing these life-changing therapies to the people who need them through a careful balance of big data, technology and human touch. Clinical Trial Media has worked on studies across more than 50 therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer’s Disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders and many others. The company is based in Long Island, New York and led by CEO, Cara Brant.