WorldVuer Presents Techwrist
A wearable visual communicator with a revolutionary Ai biodata stack designed to transition smart watches into a user-friendly lifestyle protector.
Techwrist is an attestation of our commitment to develope secure life optimization technologies that contribute to the daily improvement of our product users lifestyle. Techwrist optimizes life.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldvuer introduced its innovative Ai powered Techwrist wearable life Optimizer, a breakthrough advancement in smart watch technology that provides multiple lifestyle transformational applications to the companies customers.
— Dr. Kenneth Ekow Andam
The WorldVuer Techwrist provides wearable device enthusiasts the product they need to replace their smart watches with a user-friendly lifestyle Optimizer innovated with applications for their daily enjoyment, protection, and self actualization.
"Techwrist delivers the missing piece in the wearable devices sector and allows for real time optimum value realization by consumers who patronize and use such devices. Techwrist offers consumer access to our Ai powered network and the security needed to optimize their everyday lifestyle with the applications on the device," stated Dr. Kenneth Ekow Andam, Chairman and CEO of WorldVuer Inc.
Next Generation Wearable LIFE OPTIMIZER:
The WorldVuer Techwrist is a wearable life preservation (LP) visual communicator. The device maps a person's daily activities in real-time and identifies interactions that have negative or positive causality effects on them. This innovative mapping capability is achieved using the Techwrists gps pulse differential monitoring technology. This pulse differential monitoring system allows the device to document and store user engagements with their living environment daily. Such data is run through an inference engine on WorldVuers LifePaas service network to generate a data stack of advisory directives that the Techwrist owner can review and use to make informed decisions on how to preserve and improve their lifestyle. When such advisory datapoints are adhered to by the Techwrist owner monthly, the products advisory Ai avatar guide is able to establish a user predictability quotient which will asaist the device users to avoid engagements that can be detrimental to their everyday living.
"Using our integrated Ai management product branded as our Life Preservation as a Service (LifePaas) platform, Techwrist allows for trusted data mapping using the platforms Intelligent Interoperable data instances manager," stated Mr. Keith McAllister, Chief Globalization Officer (CGO) of WorldVuer Inc.
Some key features of Techwrist include:
- Establishing digital representation of activities.
- Monitoring changes in interactions with things around them.
- Optimizing physical and mental lifestyle
- Simplifying life.
- Wearable life preservation unit (LPU).
- Life extensible processing to guide users on their everyday life choices.
- Research and development in advanced genomics and hyper genetics.
Ai Powered Techwrist Life Preservation as a Service Platform Network:
The Techwrist Ai powered Life Preservation as a service (LifePaas) platform allows users to access their everyday activities through our LifePaas data instance module that captures and preserves all their data into their personalized secure access portal within the LifePaas platform.
The Techwrist LifePaas platform is powered by the joint collaboration company established by WorldVuer and ETT|iByond to develop the world's first Ai operating system known as WiOS. The modularize data instances built into Techwrist is the first advancement of the operating framework that WorldVuer iByond is developing.
"Since the announcement of our collaboration with WorldVuer to establish the joint development company WorldVuer iByond which has been assigned the task to build the world's first Ai operating system, derivatives of our Ai platform implemented into the Techwrist has proven successful and has confirmed our commitment to establishing the world's most advanced Ai Interoperable platform for developers worldwide to publish their own innovations unto our platform," stated Mr. Christopher Condon, chairman and CEO of Economic Tranformation Technologies (ETT | iByond™).
WorldVuer ignited the interactive visual communication (VC) era through it vuefon and seenmail platforms in 2006 and have now transitioned its software and hardware development capabilities into the innovation of Ai driven products and services that it markets to its global consumers and clients. WorldVuer is dedicated to bringing the best personal computing experience to innovative professionals, students, educators, creative developers, enteprises, and consumers around the world through its innovative hardware, software and Internet offerings. Techwrist allows WorldVuers products and services consumers to touch their world while preserving their most value asset in their life which is their health.
For Press: email Mr. Michael Sutton at info@worldvuer.com.
About WorldVuer Inc.:
WorldVuer is a technology innovation company that operates several software innovative platforms in the new media and interactive content development sector, and also markets its own hardware products that run its software and other third-party solutions for enterprise and consumer patronage worldwide. WorldVuer has been a technology transformational company since its founding date in November of 2004. Worldvuer builds products for enterprise and consumer lifestyle engagements within the world of trade, commerce, and visual interactivity. WorldVuer products provide an enabling environment for revenue generation opportunities and earnings to our customers. Joining WorldVuers portfolio of interactive networking communities and platforms provides our clients with new emerging media empowering solutions that helps them to build success efficiently and effortlessly. WorldVuer empowers everyone using our platforms, products, and services to Touch their world. For more visit WorldVuer Inc. at www.wvistore.com.
About WorldVuer iByond
At WorldVuer | iByond, a joint venture that provides cutting-edge intelligent technologies powered by the iByond | WiOS system, focused on Enhanced Security, Seamless Data Integration, Improved Data Governance, and Enhanced Collaboration. WorldVuer iByond provides top-tier data protection, smooth data flow, regulatory compliance, and efficient communication, empowering organizations to boost productivity, creativity, and competitiveness. For more information, visit www.worldvueribyond.com
About ETT | iByond™
ETT | iByond™ is a leading provider of transformative solutions for enterprises, specializing in software, infrastructure, and innovations. iByond empowers businesses to embrace digital transformation and unlock new avenues for growth and success in today’s rapidly evolving business environment connecting humanity through intelligent data. For more information, visit www.ettworld.com
Mr. Michael Sutton
WorldVuer Inc.
+1 310-864-8965
email us here
WorldVuer Techwrist Wearable Visual Communicator.