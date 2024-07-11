Home Affairs hand-over IDs to flood victims in oThongathi, KwaZulu-Natal, 12 Jul

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, and Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, to hand-over IDs to flood victims in oThongathi , KwaZulu-Natal

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza are scheduled to undertake a Ministry Outreach to oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal, tomorrow, Friday, 12 July 2024, where they will hand-over identity documents (IDs) to members of the community who had lost their IDs and other belongings during the recent floods. The IDs will be handed-over at no cost to the recipients.

Members of the media are invited to participate as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 July 2024

Time: 10:30 to 11:30

Venue: Magwaveni Sports Ground, oThongathi

Members of the media may RSVP by contacting Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.

For more information, please contact Siya Qoza on 082 898 1657.