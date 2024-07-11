Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala visit flood affected areas in Cape Town, 11 Jul
Team Human Settlements to visit flood affected areas in Cape Town
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Mahambehlala will lead a human settlements delegation to assess progress of interventions for families affected by gale-force winds and heavy rains in the City of Cape Town.
The Ministerial delegation will visit various disaster-stricken areas in Khayelitsha including Nkandla, Zamimpilo, Kuyasa and Victoria Mxenge. Scores of people have been left homeless across the province with the number expected to rise due to the continued wet weather and potential flooding.
The team from Human Settlements Emergency Housing, which includes the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), has been on the ground since the disasters happened to provide the necessary support to those who have lost their informal structures in Monwabisi and New Momwabisi Park, Kuyasa informal Settlements and to assess damages caused to permanent structures.
Details are as follows:
Date: 11 July 2024
Time: 09h00
Meeting Point: Harare Library Centre, Ward 99, Khayelitsha
Activity 1: Site visit Nkandla, Zamimpilo and Kuyasa (Ward 99)
Time: 09h30
Activity 2: Activity 2 - Site visits to Victoria Mxenge (Ward 91)
Time: 11h30
Meeting Point: Sub-Council 09 Offices, Khayelitsha – Cnr Bonga and Sulani Drive
Activity 3 - Onsite media interaction
Time: 12h30
For Media enquiries, contact:
Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 064 754 8426 or
Nozipho Zulu - DHS Head of Communications
Cell: 078 457 9376