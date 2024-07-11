Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala visit flood affected areas in Cape Town, 11 Jul

Team Human Settlements to visit flood affected areas in Cape Town

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Mahambehlala will lead a human settlements delegation to assess progress of interventions for families affected by gale-force winds and heavy rains in the City of Cape Town.

The Ministerial delegation will visit various disaster-stricken areas in Khayelitsha including Nkandla, Zamimpilo, Kuyasa and Victoria Mxenge. Scores of people have been left homeless across the province with the number expected to rise due to the continued wet weather and potential flooding.

The team from Human Settlements Emergency Housing, which includes the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), has been on the ground since the disasters happened to provide the necessary support to those who have lost their informal structures in Monwabisi and New Momwabisi Park, Kuyasa informal Settlements and to assess damages caused to permanent structures.

Details are as follows:

Date: 11 July 2024

Time: 09h00

Meeting Point: Harare Library Centre, Ward 99, Khayelitsha

Activity 1: Site visit Nkandla, Zamimpilo and Kuyasa (Ward 99)

Time: 09h30

Activity 2: Activity 2 - Site visits to Victoria Mxenge (Ward 91)

Time: 11h30

Meeting Point: Sub-Council 09 Offices, Khayelitsha – Cnr Bonga and Sulani Drive

Activity 3 - Onsite media interaction

Time: 12h30

For Media enquiries, contact:

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 064 754 8426 or

Nozipho Zulu - DHS Head of Communications

Cell: 078 457 9376