Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole deliver 2024/25 Small Business and Development Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole to table the department’s Budget Vote

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister, Ms Jane Sithole, will on Thursday, 12 July 2024, table the 2024/25 Budget Vote for the Department of Small Business Development (Vote 36). Both Minister and Deputy Minister are expected to reaffirm the role of small enterprises as engines of economic growth and job creation, and to reiterate government’s long-standing commitment to support and empower SMMEs. The tabling of the Budget Vote will be used as a platform to articulate the priorities and commitments of the department for the current financial year, to account for the performance of the department (including its agencies) over the past year and to reflect on the department’s capacity to discharge its mandate. In this regard, it is anticipated that firm delivery commitments and undertakings will be made for implementation by the department.

The Budget Vote of the Department of Small Business Development will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 July 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: Marks Building, M46, Parliamentary Precinct, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Cornelius Monama

Spokesperson: Ministry of Small Business Development

Tel: 082 578 4063

Email: Cornelius.Monama@dsbd.gov.za /cmonama@gmail.com