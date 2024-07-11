Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,928 in the last 365 days.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole deliver 2024/25 Small Business and Development Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole to table the department’s Budget Vote

 Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister, Ms Jane Sithole, will on Thursday, 12 July 2024, table the 2024/25 Budget Vote for the Department of Small Business Development (Vote 36). Both Minister and Deputy Minister are expected to reaffirm the role of small enterprises as engines of economic growth and job creation, and to reiterate government’s long-standing commitment to support and empower SMMEs. The tabling of the Budget Vote will be used as a platform to articulate the priorities and commitments of the department for the current financial year, to account for the performance of the department (including its agencies) over the past year and to reflect on the department’s capacity to discharge its mandate. In this regard, it is anticipated that firm delivery commitments and undertakings will be made for implementation by the department.

The Budget Vote of the Department of Small Business Development will be held as follows: 
Date: Friday, 12 July 2024 
Time: 14:00
Venue: Marks Building, M46, Parliamentary Precinct, Cape Town

Enquiries:
Cornelius Monama
Spokesperson: Ministry of Small Business Development
Tel: 082 578 4063
Email: Cornelius.Monama@dsbd.gov.za /cmonama@gmail.com

You just read:

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Deputy Minister Jane Sithole deliver 2024/25 Small Business and Development Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more