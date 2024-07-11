Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment briefs media on 2024/25 Budget Vote, 15 Jul

Minister and Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to brief media ahead of the Budget Vote

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, and Deputy Ministers, Mr Narend Singh and Ms Bernice Swarts, will brief the media ahead of the delivery of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Budget Vote on Monday, 15 July 2024.

The Minister and Deputy Ministers will outline the Department’s 2024/2025 key priorities and articulate measures to set the agenda for the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment sector. The Budget Vote speech will also highlight progress made and achievements recorded during the previous financial year.

Members of the media are invited to a pre-Budget Vote briefing in which the Minister and Deputy Ministers will engage the media on the critical aspects of the speech and Department’s programmes.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 15 July 2024

Time: 14:00 – 15:00

Venue: GCIS Media Centre, Parliament, 120 Plein Street

Details of the Budget Vote delivery:

Date: Monday, 15 July 2024

Time: 16:30

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

[Media may follow proceedings online: https://www.youtube.com/@ParliamentofRSA]

To RSVP please contact, Noma Bolani on 066 112 3746 / nbolani@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197